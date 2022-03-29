Jace Norman is a teen heartthrob and award-winning American actor, best known for his portrayal of Henry Hart in the popular Nickelodeon television series Henry Danger. He began his acting career at the tender age of twelve and has starred in several award-winning television shows and movies. In this article, we decipher who Jace Norman is.

Aside from his award-winning acting career, Jace is an entrepreneur and anti-bullying activist. He has openly spoken about the bullying he experienced in middle school due to his dyslexia, a mental health condition. Nonetheless, he believes everyone stands a chance to become successful, regardless of their mental state.

Jace Norman's profile summary

Jace Norman's biography

Jace has had a challenging past despite his glorious and admirable success. He suffers from dyslexia, and the condition has affected him intensely. It affected his grades and exposed him to bullying while in middle school. Nonetheless, it did not dim his light and passion for acting.

The actor made his debut on TV in 2012 and has since then cemented his name in the entertainment industry. His awards are a testament to his success.

How old is Jace Norman?

He was born on 21st March 2022 in Corrales, New Mexico. He relocated to South California when he was eight years old. As of March 2022, Jace Norman's age is twenty-two years.

Does Jace Norman have a family?

Jace was born to Scott and Ileana Lee. Even though he was born in Mexico, he has spent the better part of his life in San Diego, California. The other members that make up Jace Norman's family are Xander and Glory Norman.

Jace Norman's height

He is 180 cm and weighs 54 kg. His brown hair and brown eyes compliment his looks.

Jace Norman's crush

Does Jace Norman have a wife? As of March 2022, Jace does not have a wife. Neither does he have a girlfriend. Nonetheless, he has been romantically associated with Shelby Simmons. However, according to allegations, they are said to have parted ways. He also dated Isabel Moner, Cree Cicchino and Riele West Downs.

Does Jace Norman have a child?

There are no records to prove that Jace has a child.

Jace Norman's movies

Jace got into the acting scene in 2012. Over the years, he has made several appearances on Disney's Jessie. He later landed a role in Nickelodeon's Henry Danger. Between 2014 and 2020, he starred in Nickelodeon's Splitting Adam.

These are the other TV shows and movies that he has been part of:

Deadtime Stories (2013)

(2013) The Thundermans (2013)

(2013) The Dumb Show (2013)

(2013) Splitting Adam (2015)

(2015) Webheads (2015)

(2015) Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special (2015)

(2015) Rufus (2016)

(2016) Rufus 2 (2017)

(2017) Nickelodeon's Not So Valentine's Special (2017)

(2017) Spark (2017)

(2017) Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp (2017)

(2017) The Loud House (2017)

(2017) The Adventures of Kid Danger (2018)

(2018) Game Shakers (2018)

(2018) Blurt! (2018)

(2018) Bixler High Private Eye (2019)

(2019) The Substitute (2019)

(2019) Danger Force (2020)

Between 2017 and 2021, Jace Norman bagged the Kids' Choice Awards in the Favorite Male TV Star category.

Jace Norman's contact details

Jace Norman's phone number is not publicly available. Nonetheless, you could reach him on his social media platforms:

Jace Norman's net worth

His net worth is $3 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his career as an actor.

What disease does Jace Norman have?

Norman suffers from dyslexia. The disease made his life in school difficult. He had to put up with being bullied as well as not getting the best grades. However, he attributes his success to choosing not to give up. Therefore, he urges students with any health conditions to look up to him.

Why did Jace Norman leave Henry Danger?

He left the show in 2019 after it was dramatically cancelled. The show ended after Dan Schneider, the series' prolific producer, parted ways with Nickelodeon.

Jace Norman's biography digs deep into his life, unpacking unknown facts about his life. His success is a testament to his hard work. Apart from sharing his talent with his fans, he touches lives by creating awareness against bullying and its effects.

