Eleanor Tomlinson is a British actress and singer. She is famous for starring in Angus and Perfect Snogging and Thongs. The talented actress featured in Alice in Wonderland and Poldark. Her family influenced her decision to be an actress. Eleanor Tomlinson's biography deciphers how she landed the coveted acting roles.

Eleanor Tomlinson was born to parents who were actors, and it was the only language she understood. As a result, she was active in school plays and activities. Since she made her debut in the scene, she has not turned back. Her biography highlights how Eleanor Tomlinson crawled, walked, and finally flew!

Eleanor Tomlinson's profile summary

Full name: Eleanor May Tomlinson

Eleanor May Tomlinson Date of birth: 19th May 1992

19th May 1992 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 29 years

29 years Place of birth: London, Greater London, England

London, Greater London, England Nationality: English

English Father: Malcolm Tomlinson

Malcolm Tomlinson Mother: Judith Hibbert

Judith Hibbert Brother: Ross Tomlinson

Ross Tomlinson Education: Beverley High School

Beverley High School Height: 1.71 m

1.71 m Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: eleanortomlinson

eleanortomlinson Facebook: Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson's biography

She is a London-born actress, singer, and daughter of a renowned actor and horse race commentator. She made her debut in acting as a cast member in Illusionist, and her best role is Demelza Poldark in Poldark. Apart from her telly talent, fans have always been curious to know who is Eleanor Tomlinson? Therefore, her biography breaks the details into bits.

How old is Eleanor Tomlinson

She was born on 19th May 1992, and her birth month could have influenced her second name. As of July 2021, Eleanor Tomlinson's age is twenty-nine years old.

Eleanor Tomlinson's parents

May was born in London to a family in the entertainment industry. Her father is the iconic Malcolm Tomlinson. Malcolm is famous for featuring in 2017's Elizabeth I and 2016's Henry VIII and His Six Wives. Malcolm is also a horse race commentator.

Who is Eleanor Tomlinson's mother? May's mother is called Judith Hibbert, an actress. Judith is famous for featuring in Slipstream in 1989.

When she was young, her family relocated to Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, England; hence, she went to Beverley High School. Eleanor has a younger brother, Ross, who is also an actor.

Eleanor Tomlinson's movies and TV shows

Eleanor was born to a family that adored acting. Her mum and dad were actors, and she would enjoy watching them together on set, and it was part of her growing up. When she was younger, her father's agent, who did not represent kids then, asked whether he could be her agent, and she agreed.

Eleanor was obsessed with acting and dancing at a young age and always secured a spot in school plays. She made her feature debut in 2005 when she played little Daphne with Branklyn in Falling. In 2006, she played Sophie in Illusionist. These are the other roles that comprise her filmography,

Agnes Müller in Einstein and Eddington in 2007.

in 2007. Jas in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008.

in 2008. Eve in The Sarah Jane Adventures in 2009.

in 2009. Fiona Chataway in Alice in Wonderland in 2010.

in 2010. Xenya in Siberian Education in 2013.

in 2013. Alice Cunningham in Agatha Christie’s Poirot in 2013.

in 2013. Princess Isabelle in Jack the Giant Slayer in 2013.

in 2013. Isabel Neville, Duchess of Clarence in The White Queen in 2013.

in 2013. Georgiana Darcy in Death Comes to Pemberley in 2013.

in 2013. Alice Cunningham in The Labours of Hercules in 2014.

in 2014. Lara in The Curse of Styria in 2014.

in 2014. Demelza Poldark in Poldark between 2015 and 2019.

between 2015 and 2019. Danni in Alleycats in 2016.

in 2016. Adeline Ravoux in Loving Vincent in 2017.

in 2017. Mary Durrant in Ordeal by Innocenc e in 2018.

e in 2018. Georgie Raoul-Duval in Colette in 2018.

in 2018. Amy in The War of the Worlds in 2019.

in 2019. Saic Rebecca Trejo in Squadron 42 in 2020.

in 2020. Hayley in Love Wedding Repeat in 2020.

in 2020. Mary Brighton in The Nevers in 2021.

in 2021. Candy in Intergalactic in 2021.

in 2021. Lady Gabby in The Outlaws, 2021.

Who is Eleanor Tomlinson dating?

Is Eleanor Tomlinson in a relationship? Currently, the actor is dating Will Owen, a rugby player at the Coventry rugby team. Allegations have it that the two have been dating since 2019. According to speculations, the actor prefers to keep their relationship under the wraps, although they have been spotted in public places severally.

Before she started dating Owen, she was in a relationship with Ben Atkinson, whom he dated for two years. She was also in a relationship with Sean Bourke in 2008. Did Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson ever date? The actor found love in Poldark, although it was not in Aidan Turner. In 2017, she was in a relationship with Harry Richardson, a co-actor in Poldark.

Are Eleanor Tomlinson and Louis Tomlinson related? The two share a surname. However, they are not related.

Eleanor Tomlinson's net worth

Eleanor has been in the acting space for slightly over a decade. She has graced some of the best-selling shows. One of her most significant achievements is being nominated for the TV Choice Award UK in 2015, although she did not win. Nonetheless, she has earned a fortune from acting so far. Her worth is estimated at $3 million.

The details about Eleanor Tomlinson depict a tenacious lady, passionate about acting and connecting with fans through her telly talent. Her transition to becoming a coveted artist proves her growth.

