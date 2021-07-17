Eleanor Tomlinson: age, parents, relationship, net worth 2021

Eleanor Tomlinson is a British actress and singer. She is famous for starring in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. She was also featured in award-winning shows like Alice in Wonderland and Poldark. Her family influenced her decision to be an actress.

Eleanor Tomlinson was born to parents who were actors, and it was the only language she understood. As a result, she was active in school plays and activities. Since she made her debut in the scene, she has not turned back. Her biography highlights how Eleanor Tomlinson crawled, walked and finally flew!

Eleanor Tomlinson's profile summary

Full name: Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson Date of birth: 19th May 1992

19th May 1992 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 29 years

29 years Place of birth: London, Greater London, England

London, Greater London, England Nationality: British

British Father: Malcolm Tomlinson

Malcolm Tomlinson Mother: Judith Hibbert

Judith Hibbert Brother: Ross Tomlinson

Ross Tomlinson Education: Beverley High School

Beverley High School Height: 1.71 m

1.71 m Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: eleanortomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson's biography

She is a London-born actress, singer and daughter of a renowned actor and horse race commentator. She made her debut in acting when she was featured in Illusionist, and her best role is Demelza Poldark in Poldark. Apart from her telly talent, fans have always been curious to know more about Eleanor Tomlinson.

How old is Eleanor Tomlinson?

Eleanor May Tomlinson was born on 19th May 1992 to udith Hibbert and Malcolm Tomlinson. Her birth month could have influenced her second name. As of July 2021, Eleanor Tomlinson age is twenty-nine years old.

Eleanor Tomlinson's parents

May was born in London to a family in the entertainment industry. Her father is famous for his role in 2017's Elizabeth and 2016's Henry VIII and His Six Wives. Malcolm is also a horse race commentator.

Who is Eleanor Tomlinson's mother? Judith Hibbert, the actress' mother, is an actress. Judith is famous for featuring in Slipstream in 1989.

When she was young, her family relocated to Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, England; hence, she went to Beverley High School. Eleanor has a younger brother, Ross, who is also an actor.

Eleanor Tomlinson's movies and TV shows

Eleanor was born to a family that adored acting. Her mum and dad were actors, and she would enjoy watching them together on set, which was part of her growing up. When she was younger, her father's agent, who did not represent kids then, asked whether he could represent her, and she agreed.

Eleanor was passionate about dancing at a young age and always secured a spot in school plays. She made her feature debut in 2005 when she played little Daphne with Branklyn in Falling. In 2006, she played Sophie in Illusionist. These are the other roles that comprise her filmography:

Lara in The Curse of Styria in 2014.

in 2014. Demelza Poldark in Poldark between 2015 and 2019.

between 2015 and 2019. Danni in Alleycats in 2016.

in 2016. Adeline Ravoux in Loving Vincent in 2017.

in 2017. Mary Durrant in Ordeal by Innocence in 2018.

in 2018. Georgie Raoul-Duval in Colette in 2018.

in 2018. Amy in The War of the Worlds in 2019.

in 2019. Saic Rebecca Trejo in Squadron 42 in 2020.

in 2020. Hayley in Love Wedding Repeat in 2020.

in 2020. Mary Brighton in The Nevers in 2021.

in 2021. Candy in Intergalactic in 2021.

Who is Eleanor Tomlinson dating?

Is Eleanor Tomlinson in a relationship? As of 2021, she is dating Will Owen, a rugby player at the Coventry rugby team. The two are alleged to have been dating since 2019. According to speculations, the actress preferred to keep their relationship under the wraps, although they have been spotted in public places.

Before she started dating Owen, she was in a relationship with Ben Atkinson, whom he dated for two years. She was also in a relationship with Sean Bourke in 2008. Did Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson ever date? The actor found love in Poldark, although it was not in Aidan Turner. In 2017, she was in a relationship with Harry Richardson, a co-actor in Poldark.

Are Eleanor Tomlinson and Louis Tomlinson related? The two share a surname. However, they are not related.

Eleanor Tomlinson's net worth

Eleanor has been in the acting space for over a decade and has graced some of the best-selling shows. She was nominated for the TV Choice Award UK in 2015, although she did not win. Nonetheless, she has earned a fortune from acting so far. Her worth is estimated at $3 million.

The details about Eleanor Tomlinson depict a tenacious lady, passionate about acting and connecting with fans through her telly talent. Her transition to becoming a coveted artist proves her growth.

