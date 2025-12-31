An Afrikaans man shared how he fell in love with an Indian woman despite his upbringing

He explained that he had to challenge the beliefs he was taught growing up

South Africans applauded his honesty and congratulated the couple on their beautiful relationship

An Afrikaans man has opened up about his journey to finding love across cultural lines. In the clip he posted on 29 December 2025, he shared a heartfelt message about how he ended up marrying an Indian woman despite growing up in an environment where he was taught different values. The clip shows him in a pool with his wife during their festive holiday, with her arms around his neck as he records himself explaining his story.

In the video, the man explained that he attended an agricultural Afrikaans school. He was taught to only mix with people from his own background, but along the way, he discovered his love for someone who didn't fit into what he was taught. He had to challenge the belief systems that were instilled in him from a young age.

He said it's important to keep checking in with yourself to see if you still believe in the things you always believed in, or if there's evidence to drive you in a different direction. He joked that he now has a brown person and trades forex, which are things he didn't believe in before but strongly believes in today.

His wife laughed at certain points during his message, and it's clear they have a very loving relationship. From other videos on his page, it's obvious they're a happy family who spend time together. Despite being an interracial couple, they've built a strong and healthy relationship together.

SA applauds couple's love

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @moneytribe21's clip, stating:

@Thembekile Mathopo Shongwe wrote:

"I love briyani... I thought I should just say 🤷‍♀️🤣."

@Johan Van Reenen said:

"I know exactly what you're saying, the same happened to me."

@khanyiezuma03 commented:

"The fact that you even made this video bra 👊🏽 Thank you 🙏🏽"

@Julia Engels shared:

"I'm Afrikaans, but we grew up with all races and to respect each other's cultures, multi coloured family... Proud of our rainbow nation."

@PuleKotu stated:

"Please spread this thinking. SA is beautiful, diverse and blessed with resilience. Let's love our differences."

@SandileHype🇿🇦 added:

"Bro, you got a beautiful wife."

@Angel1zn wrote:

"Much respect, beautiful couple... From an interracial couple here down on the South Coast, SA."

@Reynier Du Plessis said:

"Life is short, do what makes you happy, be with who makes you happy, every blink of an eye, 20 years pass and..."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

