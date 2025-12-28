A young man took to social media and told people about a terrible prank that his friends pulled on him

The TikTok creator gave people a detailed account of how his friends did the most to get him stranded in South Africa

Online users were stunned as the man shared the insane story of how his friends cost him a flight, among other losses

In a video on TikTok, a young man sat down and reflected on a terrible prank he fell for. The TikToker said that he had a bizarre experience with friends who wanted to trick him.

A man missed Christmas with family because of a prank. Image: @ostile_rsa4 / TikTok / Cardoso Lopes Lopes / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video that the young man shared about a prank received thousands of likes from people who were stunned by his experience. The video of the man garnered attention from people who were in disbelief.

In a video on TikTok, @otsile_rsa4 said that his friends once got him to cancel his flight to Botswana and got him stranded in South Africa. The young man said that they convinced him that one of their friends died. His friend, who supposedly died, was in a car accident but only had injuries. The young man said he got a message from an aunt telling him about his friend's death. He was convinced and told his family he would not be home for Christmas because of the funeral. His friend announced he was alive after an Instagram post of his death got traction.

The Young man lives in South Africa and Botswana. Image: @ostile_rsa4

Source: TikTok

South Africa stunned by elaborate prank

Many people were amazed that he had friends who betrayed him in a big way. Online users were puzzled about why any of @otsile_rsa4's friends would go to such extremes to prank him. Watch the video of the wild storytime and read people's comments below:

Azul LA’s 🐋Echoed_Orbit 📸 was stunned by the storytime:

"What is going on with friendships in SA 😭"

Luuuu🫦 wondered:

"Why are people tricking each other into flying out for nothing 😭is it a new trend??"

RueBee S said:

"Sue everyone and their parents because😭"

Phila🦑 was amazed:

"Eh???? I would block that friend😭cause now the money that I used to fly to Botswana is gone????😭hayi guys no😭 what's going on?"

LusiNeverWrong wrote:

"If this were me at this point, I'm taking it small claims because ain't no way. What do you mean they robbed you of a cross-border trip that you've paid for. 😳"

tshedzashavhanira advised the young man:

"That guy's not your friend. That's your enemy in disguise 🤣. Imagine now they don't believe you at home when you tell them you have been pranked. Also unrelated, I never cancel my plane ticket if I won't get my refund, I keep on hoping that I might just need that ticket again. So I just don't show up, and that's that."

Source: Briefly News