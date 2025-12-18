Global site navigation

Woman in Taxi Pretends Passengers Are Her Relatives on Her Family Trip TikTok Video
People

Woman in Taxi Pretends Passengers Are Her Relatives on Her Family Trip TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman got into a taxi, and she was ready to pull off a prank in a vehicle full of strangers
  • The lady had people laughing after she boldly addressed a taxi full of passengers who were minding their own business
  • Online users were amused as the woman performed her bizarre prank on public transport

A brave lady with a prank up her sleeve decided to target a taxi. The woman chose to act like she was vlogging when she boarded a local taxi.

Taxi passenger prank went viral
A TikTok video of a taxi prank went viral. Image: @its.ashante
Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady pulling off her prank in a taxi received thousands of likes. Many people thought the woman was hilarious after she ignored social anxiety to create content.

In a video on TikTok, @its.ashante boarded a taxi, and then she started recording herself. The woman acted as though she were on a family trip, addressing the passengers as her family members. The prankster loudly announced that she was taking a family trip and started pretending that the passengers were her family members. Some people began responding as if they were her family, amused by her theatrics as she tried to pretend they were related.

Taxi passenger prank went viral
Taxi passengers got pranked and went viral. Image: BFG Images
Source: UGC

Woman pranks taxi

The TikTok video of @its.ashante pranking people received thousands of likes. Many people thought her video was hilarious and they were amazed that she was not shy to do it. Watch the video of the prank and read people's comments below:

Thatonkie said:

"😂😂😂😂I was gonna play along and add a lie too😭😭 and be happy after that."

Collen wrote:

"I’d go buy a car immediately after getting off… even if they add 80% balloon, I’ll sign and move on."

Nonduduzo Mfiki was amused:

"They couldn't wait for you 👋 bye😂.Ulenzile bandla usuku le family ngey 16. Everybody just became Ifamily instantly 😂"

Bubulaas@Mercedes1 imagined falling for the prank:

"Knowing me I would be saying heeeelllllooooo I'm the vibe of the familyyyyyy 🤣"

GEMINI BAGS wrote:

"I like how she never pointed at anyone, but they all know their roles 😂"

Bellz was not amused by the prank:

"This would annoy me to the core. When did we stop respecting other people's rights not to be recorded without permission 🤔"

Thando admired the woman's courage:

"Social anxiety is scared of you sana ayikho into enje. 😭😭😭✋🏾"

Millicent Tracy said:

"Awa wena girl😂😂 ngiyacala ukubona into enjena, knowing myself I was gonna play along."

ria_rams_ wondered:

"How do you even do it 😂😂😂 With strangers, nogal....Onale sebete shem (You are brave)."

Kay 🌼🌼 was impressed by her original prank:

"😂 That’s a good one! 😅 How did you come up with this prank? very creative 😂"

