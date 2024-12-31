A viral TikTok video captured a taxi driver confidently navigating the highway in a severely damaged vehicle missing multiple doors and showing extensive body damage

The driver's carefree smile while operating the visibly unsafe vehicle sparked concerns about road safety during the festive season

South Africans on TikTok responded with a mix of humour and concern, with many questioning the absence of traffic law enforcement

A driver speeding along the highway in a busted taxi was caught on camera. The video went viral on TikTok. Images: @_abbylicious

A jaw-dropping TikTok video shared by TikTok content creator @_abbylicious has left South Africans shaking their heads. The footage shows a taxi making its way down the highway missing its back door, side door, and driver's door.

With dents all over and a missing bonnet, the taxi has seen better days - but the driver seems to be having the time of his life, grinning as he drives along.

The video, captioned:

"Is festive hier buite 🤣🤣," has raised eyebrows about vehicle safety during the busy holiday season.

One viewer, @khwezi, pointed out what everyone was thinking:

"He's not even wearing a seat belt 😭"

Public transport challenges

While some found humour in the situation, the taxi's condition has sparked discussion about public transport safety in South Africa. The video left many wondering how such a vehicle made it onto the highway in the first place.

Mzansi reacts to viral clip

@Q. reflected:

"A visual representation of how 2024 has left me😔"

@💠𝑩𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒔𝑻𝒆𝒆𝒏💠 joked:

"As long as it moves, we will get there😭"

@ᥫ᭡ quipped:

"At least there's still windows😭💔"

@~tholuthando🧍🏾‍♀️ noted:

"Tell me the country you are in without telling me the country you are in😩😩"

@mapaseka.sa questioned:

"Where are the traffic cops, how did it get there?🤣🤣🤣I wanna see something."

@Anonymous_fx joked:

"Boss, l recovered the hijacked taxi but it's only the frame."

@00pluto_ laughed:

"He just wanted more air 😭🙏🏾"

Recent taxi incidents

Seven people lost their lives in a tragic taxi accident on the N3 in Mpumalanga, marking the third horrific accident since the December 21 weekend.

A woman went viral after being filmed casually brushing her teeth in a packed taxi, showcasing the unique experiences of South African commuters.

A taxi driver's unique tombstone design sparked social media debate, with users joking that graveyards might start resembling mini-taxi ranks.

