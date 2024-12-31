A man who had a deep passion for his taxi sadly passed, and his family honoured him in a way they believed would have brought him joy

His loved ones designed a unique tombstone, which sparked significant debate after it was shared on Facebook

Social media users found the tombstone post amusing, with many joking that if other drivers follow suit, graveyards may start resembling mini-taxi ranks

A deceased taxi driver was honoured with a taxi tombstone by his family. Credit - Prostock-Studios / Getty Images

When he passed, a teacher who passionately loved his Quantum taxi was honoured with a tombstone representing his fondness for his ride.

The unique symbol of love made its way to Facebook after a photo of the tombstone was shared under the social media account Bgf Podcast, attracting many likes and comments.

Displaying the late driver's passion

The picture shows a considerable tombstone made from cement face bricks, with the top part covered in granite. A silver-grey taxi with tinted black windows statue sits perfectly on top of the grave.

Mzansi finds humour in the post

The tombstone post sparked a lively debate online, with comments varying from admiration to light jokes about the family's unusual design. Some joked that the taxi driver would transport fellow departed from one graveyard to another.

User @LightoniaNdeveleElephantQueenShai shared:

"At least all ancestors will have easy transport to go deal with enemies."

User @JamesEastMusonda added:

"They should even put a Fueling station ⛽."

User @MachochoaneSoftenSophania commented:

"At least our fellow deaths will have transport goya go poka."

User @NgesiPNkono said:

"Aowa, must be in KZN."

User @WendyGombe noted:

"I think we are going crazy as a continent."

User @RethabileMokhomo added:

"Now it's competition even me now as a bishop I want a pulpit and congregation as a tombstone 😅🤣🤣."

