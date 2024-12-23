A taxi overturned on the N3 in Mpumalanga on 23 December 2024, 10 kilometres north of Villiers in Grootvlei

The accident resulted in the deaths of seven people and the injury of five other people

This is the third horrific accident since the weekend of 21 December, where an accident occurred in the Eastern Cape and another in Limpopo

MPUMALANGA — An accident on the N3 in Mpumalanga on 23 December resulted in the deaths of seven people. This is the third major accident on South African roads, following a Limpopo accident, which also killed seven people.

N3 accident kills 7

According to TimesLIVE, a taxi overturned at 5 am in the Grootvlei area, 10 kilometres north of Cillier. Seven people died, and five others were injured. The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the road has been closed to prevent the public from interrupting investigators at the scene.

December has seen an increase in the number of people dying from accidents.

Accidents in December 2024

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, revealed on 19 December that there have been more than 512 fatalities since the beginning of December

Multiple trucks were involved in an accident on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day

Seven people lost their lives in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape on 21 December

What causes accidents?

Briefly News recently spoke to Arrive Alive spokesperson Advocate Johan Jonck about motorists not obeying the rules of the road. He said the most common errors motorists commit include speeding, drunk driving, reckless overtaking, and driver fatigue. He said the state lets many motorists get away with corrupt activities, such as bribing traffic officials when stopped.

11 dead in Eastern Cape head-on collision

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 11 people died when a taxi and a bakkie got into a head-on collision on 22 December.

The accident has been investigated, and South Africans were worried that there would be more people dying on the road this festive.

