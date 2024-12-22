A horrific accident on the N2 outside Dutywa in the Eastern Cape resulted in the death of 11 people

A taxi collided with a bakkie with four passengers on 22 December, and three others were injured

South Africans were heartbroken, and many blamed the taxi, although the exact cause of the crash is unknown

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA mourned another horrific Eastern Cape accident. Images: TdtNews Soweto/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

DUTYWA, EASTERN CAPE — 11 People died in a horrible crash between a taxi and a bakkie on the N2 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on 21 December 2024. This is the second accident that occurred in the Eastern Cape on the weekend after two deadly crashes on 21 December.

Accident on N3

According to eNCA, the accident involved a head-on collision between the taxi and the bakkie. The road on which the incident took place had just been reopened. The province's Road and Transport Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said that one of the two drivers was on the wrong side of the road. An investigation into the accident has been launched.

The minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, revealed on 19 December that 512 people were killed on the roads since the beginning of the festive season in December. 45% Of the victims were pedestrians. She also revealed that 941 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.

South Africans blame the taxi driver

Although the cause of the accident is unknown, some South Africans on Facebook blamed the taxi driver.

Jockeline Evans said:

"Taxis are a big problem. I am sure 90% are not licensed to drive taxis."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"The N2 is one of the most notorious roads in SA."

Denise Veller said:

"This will get worse unless the government takes control and does the job it is paid to do."

Janet van Zyl said:

"Let me guess: a taxi was involved."

Sebetha Sebethest said:

"People die like flies every hour. It's really painful."

Trucks involved in accidents on the N3

In a related article, Briefly News reported that multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on the N3 on 19 December. The road was closed, and there was a traffic jam.

As the responders were attempting to clear the scene, another accident happened. A truck jack-knifed on the road. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident.

Source: Briefly News