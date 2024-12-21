Seven people died in two different horrific crashes in the Eastern Cape on 20 December 2024

The first accident happened on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe, and the other occurred on the N2 near Fort Jackson

South Africans were horrified by the accident and were worried that more people would die on the roads

SA was saddened by the death of seven people in two accidents. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Klaus Vedfelt

EASTERN CAPE — Seven people died in two horrific accidents in Eastern Cape. The accidents happened on the N2 and the R409 on 20 December 2024.

Accidents in the Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, three people died on the scene in the accident on the R409 between Ngqamakhwe and Ndabakazi. Two more people succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to hospital. In another accident, two people died on the N2 near Fort Jackson when the car they were travelling in overturned just outside of Mdantsane. There have been over 500 fatalities on the road since the beginning of December.

Arrive Alive recently spoke to Briefly News about accidents during the festive season. Spokesperson Advocate Johan Jonck gave tips on how motorists can avoid accidents.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook spoke about the accident and shared their feelings.

Khanyi Ndlovu said:

"Until the roads are fixed, drivers are not reckless, speed is not the need and road rules are abided by, this will always be the news."

Onegwa Jikuradie said:

"The Eastern Cape is becoming Zimbabwe slowly and slowly."

Mandaka Mandala said:

"We need Jesus."

Fana Joseph said:

"Sad news."

Katlego Titus Mogakane said:

"Drinking and driving, driving with high speeds on the road and overthinking on the road."

N3 truck accidents spark anger

In a related article, Briefly News reported that multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on the N3 in Durban on 19 December. The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the N3.

Nobody was injured during the accidents. However, while the authorities tried to clear the scene, another truck jack-knifed on the road.

