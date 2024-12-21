7 People Die in 2 Separate Eastern Cape Accidents, SA Horrified
- Seven people died in two different horrific crashes in the Eastern Cape on 20 December 2024
- The first accident happened on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe, and the other occurred on the N2 near Fort Jackson
- South Africans were horrified by the accident and were worried that more people would die on the roads
EASTERN CAPE — Seven people died in two horrific accidents in Eastern Cape. The accidents happened on the N2 and the R409 on 20 December 2024.
Accidents in the Eastern Cape
According to SABC News, three people died on the scene in the accident on the R409 between Ngqamakhwe and Ndabakazi. Two more people succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to hospital. In another accident, two people died on the N2 near Fort Jackson when the car they were travelling in overturned just outside of Mdantsane. There have been over 500 fatalities on the road since the beginning of December.
Arrive Alive recently spoke to Briefly News about accidents during the festive season. Spokesperson Advocate Johan Jonck gave tips on how motorists can avoid accidents.
South Africans react
Netizens on Facebook spoke about the accident and shared their feelings.
Khanyi Ndlovu said:
"Until the roads are fixed, drivers are not reckless, speed is not the need and road rules are abided by, this will always be the news."
Onegwa Jikuradie said:
"The Eastern Cape is becoming Zimbabwe slowly and slowly."
Mandaka Mandala said:
"We need Jesus."
Fana Joseph said:
"Sad news."
Katlego Titus Mogakane said:
"Drinking and driving, driving with high speeds on the road and overthinking on the road."
N3 truck accidents spark anger
In a related article, Briefly News reported that multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on the N3 in Durban on 19 December. The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the N3.
Nobody was injured during the accidents. However, while the authorities tried to clear the scene, another truck jack-knifed on the road.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za