The owner of a holiday resort in Klerksdorp in the North West was attacked on the Day of Reconciliation

A fight between him and holiday makers broke out when they violated one of the resort's rules

They stabbed him multiple times, and was taken to hospital; netizens condemned the man's attack

SA condemned the attack of the owner of the Hanscombe's Haven Holiday Resort.

ORKNEY, NORTH WEST — A holiday resort owner is in hospital after his guests assaulted and stabbed him multiple times on 16 December 2024 after a fight broke out at the Hanscombe Haven Holiday Resort in Orkney, North West. Holidaymakers broke one of the resort's rules, and after taking them to task, they attacked him.

Holiday resort owner attacked

@VehicleTrackerz posted a video of the assault on X on 20 December. The video shows the owner, Mark Hanscombe, surrounded by a group of people who are hitting him as he and a guest wrestle for a pair of nunchucks. During the commotion, one of the guests stabs him in the back. Another guest stabs him.

Son explains what happened

In an interview with Pretoria FM, the owner's son explained that the guests had broken the resort's rule of not bringing a hookah pipe onto the premises. A health expert recently warned of the dangers of smoking a hookah pipe.

He said his father was stabbed in the lung and liver and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit. He is currently recovering in the general ward. He said this is the first time a violent incident occurred in the resort's 20 years of operating. Two years ago, a man went viral for attacking two boys at a Free State resort. He refused to let them swim, and a scuffle broke out.

Netizens call out attackers

South Africans commenting on the video condemned the incident.

Sis Lu said:

"Nah, they were wrong for that. Black or white! And the one who stabbed him must be arrested immediately."

StheMbazo said:

"Those people should be arrested. The owner needs to increase the security personnel at the resort."

Celebrating You Today said:

"It's always a shame when people can't respect the rules of a place they're visiting. Hopefully, the situation calms down for everyone involved!"

Supervillain asked:

"What in the world is going on all of a sudden?"

Pinky G said:

"Arrest them & throw away the keys!"

