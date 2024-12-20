An angry mob attacked a man after he tried to flee following the alleged shooting of a teen in the Cape Flats

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show the suspect taking a beating as the mob descends on

Police fired several live rounds, seemingly to immobilise him, and a further two shots to disperse the crowd

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk told Briefly News the suspect was treated at a hospital

A video making the rounds online shows angry residents meting out community justice to a man suspected of shooting a teen. Images: Tshepo Mosima, Tshepiso Mametela

LAVENDER HILL — A Cape Town mob, angered by an alleged shooting incident in which a teen girl was hit, descended on a suspect as he fled, baying for his blood.

Police swoop on the fleeing man, several gunshots go off, and the man is seen falling to the ground, bringing the violent scenes to a head.

Mob attacks man after Cape Town shooting

The chaos played out in Lavender Hill in the Cape Flats on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, and follows the recent shooting deaths of two teens in the area.

In the widely shared clip, the suspect is seen running through a veld as a mob, coming from different directions, chases after him.

A police van appears as the mob is about to get to him. Four shots ring out, and two officers approach the suspect as he lay on the ground.

Undeterred, the determined crowd pounces and begins beating the man in front of the officers. He is dragged a few meters, where he is pummelled.

The mob can be seen picking up objects off the ground and throwing them at him before two more shots go off from the cops' guns to disperse them.

A second clip showed the suspect hanging from the back of the police van as it sped off to get away from the mob. He is seen nearly falling off as he perilously tries to hold on before the clip ends.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk told Briefly News the suspect, aged 34, was safely in custody.

"Police arrested him for possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and discharging of a firearm in public.

"It follows a shooting incident on 17 December 2024 at about 10.50am in Epston Close, Lavender Hill. The community assaulted the suspect, prompting officers to intervene," said van Wyk.

"The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment under police guard. He was later discharged and is currently in police custody."

Van Wyk said none of the officers were injured, and their vehicle was not damaged. Police seized a Norinco pistol with three 9mm rounds.

The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after being charged.

Residents arrested for mob justice killings

In related news, Briefly News reported that four people were killed in a bloody mob attack after Lenasia community members rounded up six alleged thugs.

Two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack at Nana's Farm informal settlement, south of Johannesburg, on Friday, 13 December.

