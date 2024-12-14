Gauteng police arrested 12 suspects charged with killing four men suspected of terrorising the Lenasia community

Six men were beaten and torched, resulting in the deaths of four and two landing in hospital in critical condition

The suspects will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court, facing four murder and two attempted murder charges

12 Community members in Lenasia have been arrested and will appear in court for killing four suspected thieves and leaving two for dead. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

JOHANNESBURG — Four people were killed in a bloody mob justice after Lenasia community members rounded up six men accused of being criminals.

Two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack at Nana's Farm informal settlement, south of Johannesburg, on Friday, 13 December 2024.

Residents arrested for mob justice killings

Gauteng police arrested 12 residents in the aftermath for their alleged involvement in burning the men alive in an act of vigilantism.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the men were sought out, accused of a spate of housebreakings and thefts.

"They assaulted and set them alight. Four died at the scene, while two were taken to the hospital in a serious condition," said Masondo.

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni warned of repercussions for residents who took the law into their own hands.

"Taking the law into your hands is a serious offence; it won't be tolerated. [Instead], the community should work with the police [to catch suspected criminals]. The law [should be allowed] to take its course," said Mthombeni.

"Beating people to death is criminal, and we hope the community members' arrest will serve as a strong deterrent against it."

The suspects face four murder and two attempted murder charges. They will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on 17 December.

Cop struck responding to mob attack

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a police officer sustained serious injuries while responding to a mob attack at Mamehlabe High School at Ga-Matlala village outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

A resident was also injured, and a police van was damaged during the incident on 16 November, in the Blouberg Local Municipality area.

Officers arrived to find angry community members assaulting a man accused of breaking in at the high school after they caught him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News