MUIZENBERG — A prisoner on his way to Pollsmoor Correctional Services in the Western Cape reportedly escaped from a prison truck on 12 December 2024. The South African Police Service is on the hunt for him.

Prisoner escapes prison truck

According to Daily Voice, the incident happened in the afternoon while the prisoner was being transported to Pollsmoor, one of SA's worst prisons. Members of the public alerted the driver of the escape attempt near a railway crossing in Muizenberg. The drivers stopped the truck and secured the roof. They discovered that one prisoner was missing when they arrived at the prison.

The prisoner, Shepart Chfutuku, was reportedly arrested and detained for committing a robbery in Gordon's Bay in October. Recently, a prisoner escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Facility in November. The prisoner, Martin Jackson, was serving a 20-year sentence.

South Africans question the escape

Netizens on Facebook found the escape suspicious.

Mossilino Amos said:

"I've been in those many times. There's no way in hell that you're going to break out of those trucks unless you have help. Even if the truck was corroded, you have to wait until you come to a stop or slow down enough to run."

Claudine Lottering asked:

"How can one prisoner escape and others remain? It doesn't make sense."

Shani Pieterson said:

"I drive past these trucks every day. They drive so fast sometimes, even recklessly, so how did he get out?"

Zachary Xian Molete said:

"At this point, South Africa is just a video game. Nothing is real."

Lunga Adam said:

"Talk about the roof of all evil!"

