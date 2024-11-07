Correctional Services has mobilised all resources in an attempt to find and arrest Martin Jackson

Jackson, who was serving a 20-year-sentence, escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre

Community members are urged to remain vigilant but not approach Jackson as he may be dangerous

A manhunt has been launched after Martin Jackson escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Nardus Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from Boksburg Correctional Centre.

Martin Jackson escaped on Wednesday, 6 November.

The circumstances of his escape are currently being investigated.

Jackson was sentenced in 2015

According to Correctional Services, Jackson was admitted to the correctional facility in April 2015.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Community urged to remain vigilant

Correctional Services have urged the community to remain vigilant and to contact the nearest police station or correctional facility if Jackson is spotted.

They are also asked not to approach him as he may be dangerous.

“Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is arrested and brought back to justice.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News