Inmate Escapes From Boksburg Correctional Centre, Manhunt Has Been Launched for Martin Jackson
- Correctional Services has mobilised all resources in an attempt to find and arrest Martin Jackson
- Jackson, who was serving a 20-year-sentence, escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre
- Community members are urged to remain vigilant but not approach Jackson as he may be dangerous
Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from Boksburg Correctional Centre.
Martin Jackson escaped on Wednesday, 6 November.
The circumstances of his escape are currently being investigated.
Jackson was sentenced in 2015
According to Correctional Services, Jackson was admitted to the correctional facility in April 2015.
He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of a firearm with ammunition.
Community urged to remain vigilant
Correctional Services have urged the community to remain vigilant and to contact the nearest police station or correctional facility if Jackson is spotted.
They are also asked not to approach him as he may be dangerous.
“Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is arrested and brought back to justice.”
