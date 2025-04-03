A video of an Afrikaner woman speaking perfect Sotho has caught the attention of South Africans online

The young woman used her language skills to express her admiration for DJ Karri and her desire to meet him

Many viewers were amazed by her fluency, with some suggesting she could become famous just for her language abilities

A local DJ shared a clip showing how one Afrikaner fan spoke fluent Sotho to get his attention. Images: @djkarri.music

Content creator and DJ @djkarri.music shared a video featuring an Afrikaner woman speaking fluent Sotho. In the clip, the woman expresses that she's a big fan of DJ Karri and is desperate to meet him, asking people to share her video so it reaches him.

The white woman in the video speaks perfect Sotho as she tells DJ Karri how much she wants to meet him. She says she hopes to find him and invites him to her neighborhood, where she promises to hold his hand. Her fluency in the language is particularly impressive as Sotho is rarely mastered by non-native speakers.

DJ Karabo Success Mokgara, known professionally as DJ Karri, is a popular South African DJ and record producer born and raised in Pretoria. He's known for his work in the Amapiano genre and has collaborated with famous producer Black Coffee. Many consider him one of the best Amapiano DJs in Africa.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

The Sotho language in South Africa

Sotho is one of South Africa's 11 official languages and is also the national language of Lesotho. According to the 2011 South African National Census, almost four million people speak Sotho as their first language in South Africa.

Most Sotho speakers in South Africa live in the Free State and Gauteng provinces. The language belongs to the Southern Bantu language family and is closely related to Northern Sotho and Tswana.

Learning Sotho as a second language can be challenging for non-native speakers due to its complex sound system, which includes unusual features like ejective consonants, click sounds, and unique vowel harmony. This makes the Afrikaner woman's fluency all the more impressive.

An Afrikaner woman speaks fluent Sotho to get her favourite DJ's attention. Images: @djkarri.music

South Africans react to the multilingual fan

@Gomolemo Memo Selebano suggested:

"You have another project to fulfill, go get Mlungu... She can be a superstar by just putting her in a Music video intro or scene..."

@Donation Hlongwane showed support:

"We are the Karri Nation, it will happen."

@Prince Cumzs joked:

"Take this white girl and marry her, you have my blessing karrrrrr man."

@Fıl Tarr mentioned:

"I know that you're going to Mogwase tomorrow😌"

@Agang Mae Son praised:

"Dj Karabo Mokgara, this is a sign that you're changing the world. May God continue to give you more life."

@Desmond Dubr expressed admiration:

"I am older person but I'm inspired by dj karri. With his love for helping others in our communities, big up..."

