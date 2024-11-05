SAPS Arrest Dennilton Man Accused of Raping 2 Minors, SA Calls for Life Sentence
- The South African Police Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Dennilton in Mpumalanga for rape
- the man reportedly raped two minors in the same incident over the weekend of 2 November 2024
- South Africans were furious and demanded that he be given a life sentence for his alleged crimes
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
DENNILTON, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly ripped two little children in one incident.
Limpopo man rapes minors
According to the South African Police Service, the incident occurred in Dennilton in Limpopo on the weekend of 3 November 2024. The father of one of the children arrived at his niece's house and told her that his child had been raped. The niece then asked the little girl, who said that she and her friend were raped together.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
It's alleged that the suspect lured the girls to his house, where he raped them. Community members discovered that the girls were looking for help with school projects and went to his house, where he took advantage of them. The community apprehended him, and the police were notified. He was arrested and charged with two counts of rape. He is expected to appear before the Dennilton Magistrates Court.
SA angry
Netizens on Facebook were furious that the man had committed the heinous deed and had called for a harsh sentence.
Susan Evans said:
"I hope that justice will be served and the children get the counselling they need."
Masbulele Mnyamana said:
"Life imprisonment is what he deserves."
Trey Zile Tseole said:
"Innocent kids. Oh, my God."
Just Moohle II noted:
"That's a life sentence. No bail."
5 Matriculants raped
In a related article, Briefly News reported that five matriculants from the Jongintaba High School in the Eastern Cape were raped at gunpoint.
The Department of Education in the province revealed that they were preparing for a National Senior Certificate when two armed men stormed the house. One of them held them at gunpoint and guarded the door while his accomplice reportedly raped the girls.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za