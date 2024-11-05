The South African Police Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Dennilton in Mpumalanga for rape

the man reportedly raped two minors in the same incident over the weekend of 2 November 2024

South Africans were furious and demanded that he be given a life sentence for his alleged crimes

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens were angered by a man who raped two minors in Dennilton. Images: Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

DENNILTON, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly ripped two little children in one incident.

Limpopo man rapes minors

According to the South African Police Service, the incident occurred in Dennilton in Limpopo on the weekend of 3 November 2024. The father of one of the children arrived at his niece's house and told her that his child had been raped. The niece then asked the little girl, who said that she and her friend were raped together.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It's alleged that the suspect lured the girls to his house, where he raped them. Community members discovered that the girls were looking for help with school projects and went to his house, where he took advantage of them. The community apprehended him, and the police were notified. He was arrested and charged with two counts of rape. He is expected to appear before the Dennilton Magistrates Court.

SA angry

Netizens on Facebook were furious that the man had committed the heinous deed and had called for a harsh sentence.

Susan Evans said:

"I hope that justice will be served and the children get the counselling they need."

Masbulele Mnyamana said:

"Life imprisonment is what he deserves."

Trey Zile Tseole said:

"Innocent kids. Oh, my God."

Just Moohle II noted:

"That's a life sentence. No bail."

5 Matriculants raped

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five matriculants from the Jongintaba High School in the Eastern Cape were raped at gunpoint.

The Department of Education in the province revealed that they were preparing for a National Senior Certificate when two armed men stormed the house. One of them held them at gunpoint and guarded the door while his accomplice reportedly raped the girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News