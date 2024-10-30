Five grade 12 learners from Jongintaba High School in the Eastern Cape were raped in the early morning of 30 October, 2024

The incident took place while the learners were studying for the exam they were due to write today

They were assaulted and robbed, the police launched a manhunt for the suspect, and the Education Department condemned the attack

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape MEC of Education Fundile Gade condemned the horrific incident where five matriculants were raped at gunpoint.

Matriculants raped at gunpoint

According to the Department of Education statement, the learners from Jongintaba High School were studying for their National Senior Certificate Exams in the house they rented at Mqhekezweni outside Mthatha. The incident happened on 30 October 2024 in the early morning hours.

Two suspects stormed into the house and raped the five girls at gunpoint. One of the suspects held them at gunpoint and guarded the door while the other committed the deed. They then robbed them of their cellphones and wallets, which contained money. The Department of Education provided psychosocial support services and counselling for them.

MEC condemns the incident

Education MEC Fundile Gade condemned the incident as a barbaric act.

“It is so sad that we must condemn violence against girl learners, whom society is supposed to protect and future leaders.”

Gade called on community leaders and members to help the police locate the suspects on the run. He also said that he would lead a delegation of government officials to the school and the families.

Police mobilise officers

The South African Police Service also mobilised its members to hunt and apprehend the suspects. The police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthelelei Mene, said the police are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspects.

SAPS arrests Orlando rapist

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested the man accused of raping and killing a little girl in Orlando, Soweto.

The man reportedly lured the little girl to the backyard shack he had rented in Soweto, where he raped her and killed her. He then fled the scene and, after two days, was apprehended.

