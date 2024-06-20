Education Activist Hendrik Makaneta has condemned in the strongest terms the murder of a teacher in the Eastern Cape

The incident allegedly occurred on 16 June after the victim's boyfriend allegedly drove over her and killed her

South Africans were horrified and saddened by the incident, and many called for action to be taken

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A teacher died allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. Images: Boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images and Briefly News

FREE STATE – A Free State teacher was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and an education activist strongly condemned the incident.

Free State teacher allegedly murdered

According to a statement by Hendrick Makaneta, the incident happened on Youth Day. The teacher's boyfriend allegedly murdered her and, after that, drove over her corpse a few times.

Makaneta was encouraged by the arrest and said the authorities should leave no stone unturned to ensure justice was received.

"The loss of life, particularly that of a teacher, is very distressing as it robs the country's learners of quality time for learning and teaching. Some of the learners may not be able to recover from the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by the untimely death of their teacher," he said.

He pleaded that the prosecution ask the court for a lengthy sentence to send a message to would-be perpetrators of the consequences of killing a teacher.

South Africans saddened

Netizens talking about the incident on @ZANewsFlash's tweet were emotionally moved by the horrific death.

IAmACitizenOfRSA said:

"To be honest, as men, we have to do better. To our lawmakers in parliament, please do your best with policing laws."

Leroy said:

"That's really sad and terrible. Why would anyone do that?"

Thabo Thiba Thabang said:

"Killing people has become such an easy thing to do in this country."

