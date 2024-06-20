Education Activist Condemns the Murder of Free State Teacher Allegedly by Her Boyfriend
- Education Activist Hendrik Makaneta has condemned in the strongest terms the murder of a teacher in the Eastern Cape
- The incident allegedly occurred on 16 June after the victim's boyfriend allegedly drove over her and killed her
- South Africans were horrified and saddened by the incident, and many called for action to be taken
FREE STATE – A Free State teacher was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and an education activist strongly condemned the incident.
Free State teacher allegedly murdered
According to a statement by Hendrick Makaneta, the incident happened on Youth Day. The teacher's boyfriend allegedly murdered her and, after that, drove over her corpse a few times.
Makaneta was encouraged by the arrest and said the authorities should leave no stone unturned to ensure justice was received.
"The loss of life, particularly that of a teacher, is very distressing as it robs the country's learners of quality time for learning and teaching. Some of the learners may not be able to recover from the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by the untimely death of their teacher," he said.
He pleaded that the prosecution ask the court for a lengthy sentence to send a message to would-be perpetrators of the consequences of killing a teacher.
South Africans saddened
Netizens talking about the incident on @ZANewsFlash's tweet were emotionally moved by the horrific death.
IAmACitizenOfRSA said:
"To be honest, as men, we have to do better. To our lawmakers in parliament, please do your best with policing laws."
Leroy said:
"That's really sad and terrible. Why would anyone do that?"
Thabo Thiba Thabang said:
"Killing people has become such an easy thing to do in this country."
Teacher among those killed in KwaZulu-Natal shooting
In a similar article, Briefly News reported a teacher and five other children were ruthlessly killed.
The incident happened on 17 June when 12 people travelled in a bakkie. The bakkie was ambushed, and a black car shot at the van, killing six people, including the teacher.
