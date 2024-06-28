Have you ever imagined a way of accessing the internet for free, for life, without ever worrying again about buying data?

One inventive person has come up with a way in which one can use their old battery charger to create an antenna to access free internet

Impressed netizens bowled over by the life hack praised the simple yet ingenious contraption, with many eager to try it for themselves

Free internet could be a reality if one ingenious hack is to be believed. Images: Jamie Grill and veou

Do not throw your old charges away.

That's the message from one social media influencer eager to share a tech hack like no other.

Free internet access device

Considering the price of data, it's no wonder inventive people will devise ways to save on costs while maximising the power of creativity.

However, you should consider yourself a genius if you invented a way to turn an old battery charger into a powerful antenna for free internet access.

Now, imagine that.

Social media influencer @Ndi_Muvenda_ shared a clip giving step-by-step instructions on how to do this.

The caption read:

"Put your old charger in boiling water, and you'll thank me!"

The idea of putting a charger inside a boiling pot of water is farfetched, but that is until the logic behind it is explained.

The sped-up video shows the practical demonstration while an automated voice narrates what is happening.

Easy-to-follow steps to designing hack

The voice explains:

"Never throw away your old charger again. Put it to boil in hot water and see the result. Let's put our old charger to boil in hot water to make it easier to open. See how easily it comes out. See that there is a circuit inside; we have to remove it [and] you can cut the wires. Next, we will need a razor blade and solder the charger to this blade. Now, we will need an old chip. Put some glue on it and stick it on the circuit. You will never pay for [the] internet again."

The voice continues narrating further steps, including soldering wires to the chip and drilling holes for wiring to go through.

In the end, the demonstration showed the completed contraption with all its necessary components.

Afterwards, the inventors tested the device by connecting it to a smartphone using a cable protruding from it. And what do you have? Bob's your uncle.

It connected it to the internet — proving the hack worked like a charm.

Life hack creates massive waves online

There was no doubting the clip's far-reaching effect or overstating the crazy, ridiculous numbers it generated nearly 48 hours after it was posted.

The two-minute video garnered a whopping 9.8 million views, 17000 bookmarks, 16000 likes, 4600 reposts, and 1400 comments.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the incredible reactions below.

@AgriGrowthBuzz wrote:

"After trying it, [I'm] connected to [a] satellite in space, yerrrrrrrrrrrrrr. I'm even catching aliens channels. Wow, amazing. Thank you for the plug.

@Jernestosuarez said:

"I forgot an important step: You always should pour a little bit of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt into the boiling water. It will smooth the waves. Remember to keep a second razor for yourself."

@BashDangaladima

"I’ve tried it and I am now enjoying alien channels from Venus."

Schoolboy wows the internet with vacuum cleaner invention

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Middleburg Primary School learner in Mpumalanga amazed his educators, family, peers and netizens online after showing off his latest invention.

A TikTok video shared by @samora_wa_mhlengwe showed the schoolboy demonstrating how to use a handheld battery-operated vacuum machine.

