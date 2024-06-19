A young Middleburg Primary School learner went viral on TikTok after showcasing his experiment

The footage showed the learner's handheld, battery-powered vacuum cleaner made from reused materials

South Africans online praised the boy's talent and innovative spirit, calling him a future inventor

A schoolboy amazed people with his battery-powered vacuum cleaner invention. Image: @samora_wa_mhlengwe

Source: TikTok

A Middleburg Primary School learner in Mpumalanga amazed his educators, family, peers and netizens online after showing off his latest invention.

Schoolboy makes his own vacuum

A TikTok video shared by @samora_wa_mhlengwe shows the schoolboy demonstrating how to use a handheld battery-operated vacuum machine he created himself.

The clip shows the boy turning on the vacuum, made from a reused plastic bottle and a pipe, as he uses it to clean and pick up small bits of paper on a desk.

Watch the intelligent learner put the vacuum to use in the video below:

Mzansi praises the talented inventor

The TikTok video garnered many views and comments online from impressed and inspired South African netizens who praised the learner's skills.

Nhlekz praised the boy as an inventor:

"Our young inventor❤️."

ASANDA commented:

"Skills is what we need in our community schools ."

Nicky mhlongo cheered the boy:

"I'm proud of you. You're skilled already."

leister 26 commented:

"That's the kind of educational system we need in South Africa."

KENNETH PATENA reacted:

"Well done boy."

theooo:) said:

"This is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!!"

Bianca was amazed and curious:

"How do you make that? ."

peppe20111 replied:

"Tell DJ Zinhle we found the person who has skills."

Talented boy invents functional excavator using tree branches

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a creative young boy who has crafted a man-powered excavator from what appears to be tree branches has impressed many.

The video sighted by Briefly News, on the Facebook page of Hello Vybes, had the young man actively operating his invention.

He was seen with the wooden excavator in between his legs as he scraped sand from the floor.

