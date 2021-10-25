A young boy operating an excavator he invented using tree branches has got many applauding him online

The talented boy had the excavator positioned in between his legs while picking up sand from the ground

Many who saw the video seemed very impressed with the boy's creativity and hoped he gets support

A video of a creative young boy who has crafted a man-powered excavator from what appears to be branches of trees has left many impressed.

The video sighted by Briefly News, on the Facebook page of Hello Vybes, had the young man actively operating his invention.

He was seen with the wooden excavator in between his legs as he scraped sand from the floor.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 140,000 views, with more than 5,000 reactions.

Briefly News has highlighted a few of the over 300 comments on the post;

Solomon Amoah commented:

Wooow may the good Lord help u to be come one of the best mechanic

Theresa Petra replied:

Yes this is talent. But how is Mother Africa helping these talented engineers, what are they doing to help these children, l mean the African continent. We're wasting their future. Blacks we can also do it and do it better through these talented future leaders

From Peter Duku Owusu:

This kind of talents were awarded marks in those days in school popularly known as craft...... Until Mr Kumah had his two children and their teacher started collecting eggs, yams, soap, etc in place of talents.

Nii Otto Nelson commented:

African is blessed with talents but white man education is killing all of it with chew and pour

AfReub Ties wrote:

Africans are talented but our education system is the issue... this boy may end up doing teaching or nursing instead of mechanical engineering

Watch the video below;

Briefly News earlier reported that a brilliant Ghanaian student known as Essilfie Abraham was the first African to build an excavator that uses water as a power source.

In the video sighted by Briefly News on a YouTube channel called High Schools Africa, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process.

