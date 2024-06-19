A woman known for sharing skincare hacks shared a way to get rid of dark inner thighs

The lady used two ingredients and mixed them to form a paste that she said should stay on the area for 15 minutes

Social media users flooded the video's comment section with queries about the natural hack

For some people, particularly women, showing their legs or thighs may not be the most comfortable thing to do.

To boost confidence and provide insight into the benefits of natural products, a woman shared an inexpensive hack to get rid of dark inner thighs.

TikTok user @bunila20 (who posts many natural skincare hacks on her account) shared that one should add equal parts baking soda and water to a bowl and mix it until it becomes a paste.

She instructs:

"Apply the paste on your thighs, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then, rinse it off."

Watch the skincare hack video below:

Internet users show interest in the hack

People flooded the woman's comment section online with questions and thoughts about the skincare hack.

When @lindah.dorcus asked if they could use baking powder instead of baking soda, @bunila20 kindly told her:

"No, Sis."

@lu_naa_tik, who uses the hack, said:

"I use this mixture on my face. I have been for years. It’s a lifesaver."

@stellizy2 asked if the paste could be used on the face, and @bunila20 replied:

"If it’s not too sensitive. Mix with lemon, but try on a little patch on the face first to see how it reacts on you."

Many people wondered how long it would take to see results. When @huudielee asked, the young woman informed her:

"It depends on your skin."

