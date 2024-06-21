“Loving the Results”: Woman Plugs Internet With Oil to Achieve Glass Skin

A woman with clear and glass-like skin texture shared with internet users what she used on her face

The young beauty said she applied vitamin E skin oil on top of her serums and slept with the product on overnight

The online community showered the woman with compliments, with some genuinely believing in the skin hack

A woman shared the type of oil she used to get glass skin. Images: @missskena / TikTok, @missskena / Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman shared with internet users what she applies to her skin to make it smooth and glass-like.

Kena Tchiteya, a Canadian content creator, took to her TikTok account (@missskena) to show off her clear skin. The young woman, claiming not to have used a filter in her video, then shared her hack for glass skin – a 30ml bottle of vitamin E skin oil.

She shared in the clip:

"I apply it once a week on top of my serums and sleep with it on overnight. Loving the results."

Watch the video below:

What is vitamin E oil?

According to Healthline, vitamin E oil (which is praised as an antioxidant) assists the body in numerous ways, such as helping one's immune system and keeping vessels healthy, and can be applied to the skin via the oil or swallowed as a capsule.

The health hub adds:

"Cosmetic shelves are loaded with goods that contain vitamin E that claim to reverse age-related skin damage. The real benefits behind vitamin E are found in the seesaw balance of free radicals and antioxidants."

Netizens marvel at woman's glass skin

People hoping to achieve the same results for their skin showered Kena with compliments, while others flooded the comment section with queries.

Amazed by what they saw, @temie002 said:

"This is the real definition of glass skin."

@user8767984412682 told online users:

"To us that have never used anything apart from Vaseline. Anyways, you really look amazing. I think I need to try it."

@lowkeylovely99, who has used vitamin E skin oils for decades, wrote:

"I've been using it for 20 years. No wrinkles."

Young woman plugs people with an easy method to get glass skin

Source: Briefly News