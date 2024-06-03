A lady working in the skincare and beauty industry took to TikTok to plug people with products for pigmentation

The woman who works for the company Flairskin Aesthetic Clinic introduced the store's glow serum and glow cream

While the products are used for dark spots on the neck and eyes, the skin specialist noted they can be used for the nether regions, too

A woman shared two products people can use for pigmentation. Images: @flairskin_aestheticlinic

Source: TikTok

A woman shared two products social media users struggling with pigmentation should try.

Taking to a TikTok account (@flairskin_aestheticlinic), a woman from the Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban-based beauty and skincare treatment company Flairskin Aesthetic Clinic showed off the useful products sold at their store.

Woman shows the 2 products used for pigmentation

The skin specialist said:

"I've got a plug for you that will help you clear your pigmentation, dark spots, and dark circles around the eyes."

She also added:

If you struggle with pigmentation on the neck or private areas, I have the plug for you."

The woman proceeded to show internet users a glow serum and glow cream.

Introducing a glow serum, the woman explained:

"This is a potent powerhouse. It has amazing ingredients to help with pigmentation."

The lady also suggested interested parties use the product every morning and night to brighten their skin, even if they do not have pigmentation.

Next, the woman brought out the cream and shared that it is hydrating and moisturising without leaving people's skin feeling greasy.

"You can use it with the glow serum or on its own."

Watch the video below:

South African influencer shares hack to get rid of dark inner thighs

In a similar story published in April, Briefly News reported about local influencer Jessica Mashaba, who plugged South African skincare enthusiasts with a product she had used to get rid of dark inner thighs.

The influencer explained to TikTokkers that she had received the product from her sister. She also emphasised that the product will not work overnight and that people should be patient as it may take time, depending on one's skin.

People rushed to the comments section to inquire about the product, while others thanked the popular social media personality for her skincare plug.

