A woman on TikTok made a helpful revelation about a skincare brand that has been under the radar

A woman named Sinenkosi confessed to using the Fundamentals brand for only three months before she started seeing results

The girls flocked to her comments section to ask essential questions and to share their journey with the Fundamentals brand

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sinenkosi woke up on the perfect side of the bed and decided to give the girls a significant plug.

A woman shared an affordable and under-the-radar skincare brand. Image: @s.ineva

Source: TikTok

As a skincare and self-care content creator, Sinenkosi has been looking for a brand with products that work.

An effective skincare brand

On her quest to find the perfect skincare brand, Sinenkosi stumbled upon Fundamentals, which offers products that make a difference. Sinenkosi claimed to have used the products for only three months before her dark marks completely faded.

The skincare guru shared all the info in a clip she uploaded on her TikTok account. The girls were so excited to try out the rare products.

Watch video below:

Effective and affordable

Fundamentals is affordable and effective, with a sunscreen valued at only R100 and a huge serum range found at Egg:

“If you’re on a tight budget and you’re looking for effective skincare, please do not sleep on Fundamentals skincare. I really wish this brand would make more noise because it has such amazing product that work so well.”"

Fundamental raving

The girls vouched hard for the Fundamentals products in the comments section of the TikTok post:

@Emma Sita showed great excitement for the products:

“I just got them!! So good.”

@Thabiso Mabula cannot believe how well the products transformed her skin:

“I used alpha Arbutin from another brand and it didn’t work, then I switched to the Fundamentals one, my skin elevated.”

@Kea.M can’t get enough of the cleanser:

“Their oil cleanser is the best.”

Skincare guru

Briefly News reported on a young lady with flawless skin who shared her nighttime skincare routine in a clip making rounds online. The stunner unveiled all the items she uses in the footage, and the clip gained massive attraction.

The online community loved the hun's content, rushing to the comments section to gush over her skin and thank her for her tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News