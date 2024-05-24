A stunning lady shared five products with prices for clear skin, and the footage went viral online

In the TikTok clip, she unveiled the items and explained in detail the products leaving peeps impressed

The online community reacted to the stunner's video as they took to her comments sections with inquiries

Mzansi ladies are in their skincare era, and netizens are loving every skincare plug. One lady shared five products to get clear skin.

A lady showed off five skincare products for clear skin with prices in a TikTok video.

Woman shares 5 products and prices to get clear skin

TikTok user @refiloe_basetsana uploaded a clip on the video platform where she showcased all five products with prices to get clear skin. The first team she unveiled was the Nova Pure Turmeric soap, available at Clicks and Dis-Chem for R25. @refiloe_basetsana also stated that one can find it at Spar for R35.

@refiloe_basetsana showcased another product, the W Beauty Glow Toner, which can be purchased at Woolworths for R200. The third item was the Bennett Bum Cream, available at Clicks, Dis-Chem and Checkers.

At the end of the clip, she unveiled the Portia m serum, and @refiloe_basetsana said peeps could find it at Clicks, Dis-Chem and Checkers for R160. The final product that showed off was Dermopal Moisturising Sunscreen, which one could get at Clicks, Dis-Chem and Checkers for R125.

The young hun said the following at the end of the clip:

"All the products are suitable for dry and oily skin except for the Bennett Bum Cream, if you have oily skin, the Bennett Bum Cream is not for you."

Online users loved the woman's plug

Many people rushed to the lady's comments section to thank her for the hook-up, while others inquired about more information.

Thobeka Thobza437 asked:

"May you kindly tell me which products can assist me with melasma."

Boitu said:

"Thank you my child awunawo umona."

Zee shared:

"Hi, love; thank you so much for your video. It really works. I can see the progress."

User commented:

"Wow, sis, thank you so much. I thought nawe you'll tell us about Takealot."

User wrote:

"Oh, what a presentation—clean and dusted, go, baby girl. You clarified what it does, where to find it, and how much it costs. Thank you."

SA woman unveils her impressive nighttime skincare routine in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their seats as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine. The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.

