A woman took to her TikTok account to share with internet users a few items she bought from PEP Home

The items purchased included a blanket, candles, a packet of facial tissues, ombre-coloured glasses and more

The woman's home finds came to just under R500 and interested many members of the online community

A local woman showed off what she bought from PEP Home. Images: @reeva_small7 / Instagram, @reevasmall7 / TikTok

A woman shared the items she bought from PEP Home in a mini haul with social media users.

Reeva (who uses the handle @reevasmall7 on TikTok) took to the video-sharing platform to share her inexpensive finds from the local store. First, she mentioned she bought two winter blankets — one white and one natural-coloured jacquard flannel blanket, perfect for the cold weather. The TikTokker then showed off two battery-operated lights, also R100 each.

She also spent R60 on two coffee-scented candles, which, to Reeva, smell more like toffee. Next on the list of items from PEP Home are a pack of white facial tissues, a few hair ties costing R17, and lastly, two R19 glasses. Reeva says of the last item:

"I liked the ombre colour of these glasses. That's why I picked them."

Reeva spent just under R500 for all the items, excluding the unpriced pack of facial tissues.

Watch Reeva's mini PEP Home haul in the video below:

Netizens show interest in PEP Home mini haul

The items Reeva shared intrigued a few shoppers in the comment section.

When @thaakiyaha asked the woman how bright the lights were, Reeva replied:

"Hey, Sis! It’s quite bright. I'm using it in place of my bedside lamps."

@kelebogilemillicent also showed interest, saying:

"I'm hooked on the blanket!"

@patiencechawatam3 confessed in the comment section:

"I love everything!"

Woman finds Zara trench coats at PEP

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who found navy blue trench coats from Zara hanging on a rail in a PEP store.

The international brand's garment at the local store stunned a few online community members. However, questions were answered when a former PEP graduate trainee designer shared with Briefly News why PEP had Zara items at its store.

