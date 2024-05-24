“It Was So Affordable”: Woman Shares PEP Home Finds in Mini Haul
- A woman took to her TikTok account to share with internet users a few items she bought from PEP Home
- The items purchased included a blanket, candles, a packet of facial tissues, ombre-coloured glasses and more
- The woman's home finds came to just under R500 and interested many members of the online community
A woman shared the items she bought from PEP Home in a mini haul with social media users.
Reeva (who uses the handle @reevasmall7 on TikTok) took to the video-sharing platform to share her inexpensive finds from the local store. First, she mentioned she bought two winter blankets — one white and one natural-coloured jacquard flannel blanket, perfect for the cold weather. The TikTokker then showed off two battery-operated lights, also R100 each.
She also spent R60 on two coffee-scented candles, which, to Reeva, smell more like toffee. Next on the list of items from PEP Home are a pack of white facial tissues, a few hair ties costing R17, and lastly, two R19 glasses. Reeva says of the last item:
"I liked the ombre colour of these glasses. That's why I picked them."
Reeva spent just under R500 for all the items, excluding the unpriced pack of facial tissues.
Watch Reeva's mini PEP Home haul in the video below:
Netizens show interest in PEP Home mini haul
The items Reeva shared intrigued a few shoppers in the comment section.
When @thaakiyaha asked the woman how bright the lights were, Reeva replied:
"Hey, Sis! It’s quite bright. I'm using it in place of my bedside lamps."
@kelebogilemillicent also showed interest, saying:
"I'm hooked on the blanket!"
@patiencechawatam3 confessed in the comment section:
"I love everything!"
Woman finds Zara trench coats at PEP
Source: Briefly News