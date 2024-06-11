A South African woman named Simmy Ndlabu shared a TikTok video showing her skincare hack

In the clip, she drinks a whole bottle of castor oil, a laxative, claiming it's her secret to clear skin

The video went viral with over 900k views, sparking a debate as some found it shocking while others questioned its effectiveness

A woman claimed drinking castor was the answer to getting clear skin. Image: @simmyndlabu

Source: TikTok

A woman's unexpected skincare plug to healthy-looking skin had SA netizens gagging on her behalf.

Woman drinks castor oil for clear skin

A TikTok video shared by Simmy Ndlabu (@simmyndlabu) shows her holding a bottle of castor oil before downing the entire bottle of the oil laxative.

Some people use castor oil as a powerful laxative. It may also have moisturising and wound-healing properties, Healthline explains.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Simmy's post, drinking castor oil is how she achieved her beautiful skin.

Watch the video below:

Castor oil hack leaves SA divided

The video garnered over 900K views on TikTok and scores of comments from people who were stunned by her ability to drink castor oil so well. Others were curious as to whether her method really worked, but many were reluctant to even try it.

A reluctant Ziyanda Shabangu commented:

"I’ve learned how to accept my hormonal acne

Oh scar beauty curiously asked:

"Ama results avela after how long?"

Kikibelle was not ready for what the woman actually did with the castor oil:

"Me waiting for you to mix the castor oil with something and apply on your face."

Sneh.N replied:

"Ngithi uzoygcoba(I thought you were going to moisturise with it)."

nqobile__amanda was not motivated enough to try the skincare hack:

"Yazi my pimples are not that bad."

Ntando!!!! was not influenced:

"Hlala ne plug yakho my sista ."

Woman unveils impressive nighttime skincare routine

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their seats as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine.

The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News