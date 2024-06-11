Woman's Bizarre Skincare Routine as She Drinks Entire Bottle of Castor Oil Has SA in Disbelief
- A South African woman named Simmy Ndlabu shared a TikTok video showing her skincare hack
- In the clip, she drinks a whole bottle of castor oil, a laxative, claiming it's her secret to clear skin
- The video went viral with over 900k views, sparking a debate as some found it shocking while others questioned its effectiveness
A woman's unexpected skincare plug to healthy-looking skin had SA netizens gagging on her behalf.
Woman drinks castor oil for clear skin
A TikTok video shared by Simmy Ndlabu (@simmyndlabu) shows her holding a bottle of castor oil before downing the entire bottle of the oil laxative.
Some people use castor oil as a powerful laxative. It may also have moisturising and wound-healing properties, Healthline explains.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to Simmy's post, drinking castor oil is how she achieved her beautiful skin.
Watch the video below:
Castor oil hack leaves SA divided
The video garnered over 900K views on TikTok and scores of comments from people who were stunned by her ability to drink castor oil so well. Others were curious as to whether her method really worked, but many were reluctant to even try it.
A reluctant Ziyanda Shabangu commented:
"I’ve learned how to accept my hormonal acne
Oh scar beauty curiously asked:
"Ama results avela after how long?"
Kikibelle was not ready for what the woman actually did with the castor oil:
"Me waiting for you to mix the castor oil with something and apply on your face."
Sneh.N replied:
"Ngithi uzoygcoba(I thought you were going to moisturise with it)."
nqobile__amanda was not motivated enough to try the skincare hack:
"Yazi my pimples are not that bad."
Ntando!!!! was not influenced:
"Hlala ne plug yakho my sista ."
Woman unveils impressive nighttime skincare routine
Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.
TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their seats as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine.
The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za