Another Accident in Limpopo Claims 7 Lives, South Africans Worried
- Seven people were killed, and scores were injured in an accident on the N1 near Ga-Phasha, Botlokwa, in Limpopo
- A collision between two cars resulted in a multiple-car pile, which blocked the road for some time
- South Africans discussing the accident believed that various factors may have caused it
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
BOTLOKWA, LIMPOPO — The number of road fatalities during December continued to rise, as seven people lost their lives in a multiple-car accident on the N1 in Limpopo on 22 December. The accident happened on the same day 11 people died in an accident in the Eastern Cape.
Accident claims 7 lives
SABC News said seven vehicles were involved in the crash outside Ga-Phasha in Botlokwa. The cause was unknown, but it's believed that a taxi crashed into a truck. More cars piled up atop one another, resulting in carnage that left many passengers injured. A community member said the road is infamous for accidents every year.
Accidents during the festive season
- The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, revealed on 19 December that there have been more than 512 fatalities since the beginning of December
- Multiple trucks were involved in an accident on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day
- Seven people lost their lives in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape on 21 December
South Africans weigh in
Some South Africans on Facebook accused taxi drivers of being reckless.
Motsoari Modizen said:
"Some Quantum drivers are reckless."
Morne Coetzer said:
"If people still want to support these unroadworthy taxis and reckless drivers, then they have made their choices."
Kae Crotz said:
"These taxi people should start paying tax for all the lives they are taking by speeding."
Guled Al Adnani said:
"In the relentless pursuit of profit, South African taxi drivers and owners often prioritise filling seats over ensuring the safety of their passengers."
Dziphathutshedzo Blessing said:
"We are no longer safe to travel even to our nearest town."
South Africans pray for safer roads
In the wake of the high number of deaths on SA roads, Briefly News wrote about a group of people who prayed for safety on the roads. A group of prayer warriors went viral on TikTok for their intercessory act.
The video shows the group standing on a road and lifting their hands in prayer. South Africans were warmed by the gesture and appreciated their act of faith.
