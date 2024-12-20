A woman on TikTok shared a video of people along a national road praying for safety this festive season

Statistics South Africa notes that there is a surge in traffic accidents during the holiday period

Members of the online community appreciated the praying people's kind act and consideration

Many people gathered on a national road to pray for safety. Images: Hiraman / Getty Images, @makwena.m8 / TikTok

As the festive season unfolds, the increase in travel often brings the heightened risk of accidents. In a heartfelt effort to promote safety and well-being, a group of devoted individuals gathered on the roadside to pray for protection.

Prayerful people promote peace

TikTokker @makwena.m8 uploaded a video showing dedicated people on an unknown national road praying for motorists' and passengers' safety and protection.

Watch the video below:

Road accidents increase in SA

According to Statistics South Africa, several factors contribute to road traffic accidents, including inadequate infrastructure, environmental conditions, and human error.

The government information hub shares:

"Holiday periods often see a surge in accidents due to various factors such as increased traffic volumes, alcohol consumption, fatigue, and adverse weather conditions."

SA loves praying folks

A few local members of the online community loved what the people were doing on the road and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section.

@katmalope shared with the online community:

"Prayer is the only solution in this life."

An appreciative @mercyshelandala said:

"Thank you. Let it be so."

@bandile095 wrote for the public to see:

"God listens, and God answers every prayer."

@elizabethmmusi added their prayer in the comment section:

"May the Almighty protect everyone on the roads in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

@user2594040084883 agreed with what the people in the video were doing, saying:

"Pray is what we need on the roads."

@privatenumberzz jokingly told app users with a laugh:

"In Limpopo, we drive in the name of Jesus."

