A video of a woman who started praying after witnessing a speeding driver almost running into other cars went viral

The speeding car came unexpectedly as the woman was on the road with her partner

The lady was given her flowers for her good heart and for praying for the driver's safety

An American lady swiftly reacted with prayer as she captured a reckless driver on camera. Image: @zjourney.11

Source: TikTok

An American lady under the handle @zjourney.11 captured a moment where a speeding car passed her and her partner like lightning on a highway while they were cruising.

In the video, @zjourney.11 caught the speeding car as it came from the left-hand side, overtaking them. It then proceeded to move to other lanes before spinning to face oncoming traffic. Her immediate reaction to the near-miss was to pray for God to protect the driver's life.

Careless driver captures on camera

Seeing the speeding car, the woman immediately said:

"Lord in the name of Jesus, please protect him God, please protect him."

She proceeded to thank the Lord after the driver's car turned to face the direction of ongoing traffic on the other side.

Watch the video below:

God is good all the time

The viral video received thousands of comments from social media who praised God for protecting everyone and thanked the lady for her swift prayer reaction.

User @teemama479 was happy for the gift of prayer, noting:

"This is amazing, the power of prayer❤️ Prayer is the greatest gift you can give another person."

User @hey_evo thanked the lady, commenting:

"You covered him in the name of Jesus and he didn't even know! Thank you for being a good soul 💛"

User @shshsh_2114 noted:

"I love how she didn’t judge the way he was speeding and immediately started calling Jesus! Amen, thank you sister 💗🙌🏼🙌🏼."

User @notle162307 was left emotional, detailing:

"Awww, I’m crying because that’s so sweet, there are some very kind souls in the world for praying for a stranger ❤️"

User @bossmoss17 acknowledged the importance of prayer, adding:

"Some of us would've been dead years ago if it wasn't for these types of prayers😢😢😢"

