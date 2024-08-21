A woman tried to replace a car's hubcap using nothing other than her bare hands in a now-viral video

The @InternetH0F X page posted the stupefying clip capturing the woman's bizarre determination

A stunned online community relentlessly trolled the surprising scenes that played out in the material

A woman tried to change a hubcap using her hands in a viral video online. Images: Werawad Ruangjaroon, Oliver Helbig

You could bet that changing a car's hubcap isn't rocket science. That is, until you saw a woman making a massive meal of it in a viral clip online.

The scenes in the stupefying material shared by X page @InternetH0F were enough to leave an entire online community questioning human intellect.

Woman changes car's hubcap by ripping it off

An apt caption accompanying it read:

“Can we just go back to calling stupid people stupid?”

The 18-second video, with the description "I'm just a girl", captures someone, who is a woman, doing her best to rip a hubcap from a stationary car.

She can be seen doing the most as she initially hunkers down in the squat position and tries to yank it out.

The person filming is heard egging her on:

“This is how to change a hubcap part 1 … go. Go!”

The girl is then heard grunting as she proceeds into the futile attempt by pulling with all her might.

The camera pans to a new hubcap, still in its packaging, on top of the car's boot.

The lousy effort comes to a head as the decorative disk, held in place by nuts, eventually breaks in half after she conjures the bright idea of pressing down her full weight by standing on it with one foot.

Effort renders netizens bamboozled

Online users had plenty to say about the material, which, by now, is clear was made for content.

It garnered over 400,000 hits within the first four hours of its posting.

Briefly News looks at some entertaining replies that flooded the comments section.

@xtrasexcy wrote:

“Nah, this gotta be propaganda.”

@ranghad_ said:

“The only thing to learn about automobiles [is] if you have to pull that hard, you're not doing it right!”

@apurv_anand added:

“Hello, Karen. Please use YouTube if you don't know how to do this.”

@thorndyk3_nft mentioned:

“I assume no instructions were provided.”

@arianaunext remarked:

“At any point, she could’ve stopped to think, ‘surely there’s an easier way to do this’, and just watch a YouTube video.”

Woman awkwardly struggling to open car's boot

In another hilarious story about a struggle, Briefly News reported that a local woman struggled to open the boot of a BMW in public, making for an awkwardly painful and embarrassing moment.

A video of the strange happening made the rounds on social media after an X user, @Djandy_kay, posted it.

