Emirates Airline went for an advert that no one would forget, shot at the highest point of the Burj Khalifa

An air hostess was holding up signs which revealed a message regarding UAE getting off UK's Covid-19 red list

The team tasked with the job had to undertake rigorous planning and strict safety protocols

Emirates Airline has come up with one-of-a-kind advertisement, giving one of their flight attendants a moment to be on top of the world.

The airline released a video on social media showing an air hostess standing at the highest point of the latest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. She was holding up signs with a message meant to signify how the airline felt on top of the world after some good news.

This was to celebrate the UAE being removed from the UK's red list, allowing flights from the middle east onto their land. A video shared by The Sun on Twitter revealed the team tasked with the job had to undertake rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol.

The team climbed for over an hour from level 160 of the building to the top to film one of the highest ads ever.

The flight attendant had a lovely message for her mum as she could be heard saying:

"Hi mom, I'm on top of the world."

Social media users react to ad

Social media users offered mixed reactions with some not impressed by how the team put lives at risk just for an advert.

Here are a few reactions:

