The South African Twitter community is celebrating a stunning woman who just qualified as a commercial pilot

@MafokoKopano says she has finally realised her childhood dream to become a pilot and asked her social media followers to say ‘Hooray’

The stunning woman’s inspiring post has touched many and her social networking friends have expressed delight

A stunning South African woman is in a celebratory mood after qualifying as a commercial pilot. The lady says it’s still unbelievable that she has finally realised her childhood dream.

@MafokoKopano has shared this beautiful story on social media and has asked her followers to congratulate her.

The beautiful woman explains she is now a multi-rated pilot and her outfit tells a story that she is indeed one of the best in the skies.

South Africans are congratulating a stunning woman who is a commercial pilot. Image: @MafokoKopano/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MphoLebelone said:

“I'm inspired and proud to see one of our own being successful in their journey. Congratulations.”

@2Mexxx said:

“Please play "Le plane ilandile" after your first land and walk out the plane like this Granny.”

@DrZaula said:

“For the sake of my patients and niece. When do you apply or get forms for your field? Congratulations by the way. All the best.”

@Mocking_Bird254 said:

“I wanted to be a pilot too growing up, ended up being an Electrical and Electronics Engineer buy my dream is not dead yet. Keep soaring high beautiful incoming captain.”

@S_Phenyo said:

“So incredibly proud of you.”

@ThulareTshenolo said:

“I love love love this.”

@Xolinengudza said:

“Well done, dreams do come through. SA is proud of every achievement it receives especially of the young ones. SA future shinning.”

@Sellmore123 said:

“Can I take you out for a lunch? You deserve it.”

@VuyoSimawo said:

“Looking stunning switathi... ooh indiza mshini.”

EFF leader Julius Malema celebrates young woman who is now a qualified pilot

In other stories on pilots, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema is doing all in his power to develop the skills of those coming from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

Malema took to Twitter to share the news of a beautiful story where they managed to help another young woman, Mamohola Hagira Makama, to realise her dreams.

Comments are flocking to the outspoken leader’s page as they praised the former African National Congress youth leader. The EFF said on Twitter.

Source: Briefly.co.za