Former Minister of Police Bheki Cele has set the record straight on his viral handshake snub by AKA's father, Tony Forbes, in court.

Cele, who discussed Anele Tembe's death this week, previously trended on social media when Forbes didn't greet him in court.

Late chef Anele Tembe, who was the daughter of Moses Tembe, made headlines when she passed away in April 2021.

Speaking to the Ad Hoc Committee, the police veteran shares that he took a flight with Tony Forbes from Cape Town. He and Forbes spoke at the airport; they agreed to meet again in court, and therefore, had no business talking again on camera when the musician's father walked past him to shake KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s hand.

Cele adds that he also had conversations with AKA's family regarding updates about the musician's case.

Social media user Lindo Myeni shared a video on his X account on Friday, 24 October 2025, of Cele's explanation about his interaction with AKA's father.

He captioned the video: "Former Police Minister Bheki Cele is explaining why the late AKA’s father didn’t shake his hand when they met in court, as seen in the infamous video that circulated on social media and was misinterpreted."

Social media responds to Cele getting snubbed

@deltapretoria responded:

"So, the didn't know they flew in together from Cape Town."

@TwinsMomZN said:

"But Ndosi, you stretched your hand to him, and he ignored you."

@OreeditseMawela reacted:

"But he anticipated it, though."

@NhlanhlaBu69970 wrote:

"Well deserved, Bheki Cele lied to AKA's family and the nation about the progress in the case. Besides, he is the worst police minister in the history of the country."

@MokwadiMo said:

"He knew Cele was just pretending. That's why mastermind is not yet arrested."

@McPaulGP commented:

"That was embarrassing moment ever…the lines were clearly defined there …Hola!"

@Thubelihle12001 said:

"They have burner accounts, these old men."



@Bonginko01 responded:

"I'll take my sorry from Bheki Cele maybe one day. But it won't come without compensation. Granted, he made genuine mistakes, but he is cunning at the same time. "

@Truthonothing wrote:

"You don’t go around greeting Kingpins and syndicate prostitutes while you know they just killed your son. Out there, everyone knows who is corrupt and who is not, and the handshake was clear."

