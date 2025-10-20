Social media has been buzzing as Dineo Ranaka's baby daddy, Blaklez, recently tied the knot with his lover

Pictures from the rapper's wedding were shared on social media by many netizens

Many peeps couldn't help but flood the comment section with congratulatory messages

Rapper Blaklez tied the knot with his lover. image: @showtime_blaklez

Source: Instagram

Things are looking up for the popular hip hop rapper, and Dineo Ranaka's baby daddy, Blaklez, is officially off the market.

Over the past weekend, wedding bells rang as the star tied the knot with his lover. An online user, @RealSihleIV, posted a picture of Blaklez and his wife, Zuziwe, on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

However, Ranaka's ex-partner isn't the only celebrity who got married in October 2025, as the legendary TV presenter Claire Mawisa also tied the knot earlier in the month.

See the picture of Blaklez's wedding below:

SA reacts to Blaklez tying the knot

Shortly after, it went viral that the rapper is officially off the market on social media, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@OreeditseMawela said:

"Touchline got married too. Go shorta Enveigh."



@DyunekoNM wrote:

"Birds of the same feathers!! Show me your circle, I'll show you your future, it's universal laws, it's always been like that. You can never outperform your environment."

Mcdonald Sifiso Swaimane commented:

"Washa big boss."

Ralf Smith responded:

"Maybe he didn't see Black Coffee's story, marriage is a scam."

Desmond Dessy replied:

"Congratulations! But they look like they are not happy, or maybe they just want everything to be done, then go on a honeymoon."

Lebo Moloi mentioned:

"He is going to regret it. Who still marries these days?"

Blaklez is officially off the market. Image: @showtime_blaklez

Source: Instagram

A look at other celebs who got married in 2025

Blaklez isn't the only popular person who decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2025, as multiple others did so, and Briefly News reported on their successful love stories:

In July, Amanda du-Pont's sister, Kim, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The star, who was the maid of honour at the wedding, shared stunning pictures on her page.

Popular South African producer and club DJ Junior De Rocka set social media abuzz after revealing that he is now a married man in July this year. Ntando Duma's baby daddy tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony.

Ayanda Thabethe and her longtime partner, Peter Matsimbe, got married on 29 June. The media personality shared a video from their lavish ceremony on Instagram.

Zoe Mthiyane spills tea on her relationships

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her relationships on the Showmax talk show Unfollowed, hosted by Thembekile Mrototo.

She lifted the lid on her relationships with her prominent baby daddies, The Lion King composer Lebohang Morake, famously known as Lebo M, sports guru Robert Marawa and fellow talented award-winning actor Rapulana Seiphemo.

Source: Briefly News