Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has reacted to legendary TV presenter Claire Mawisa's wedding

The 947 radio personality took to her social media account on Thursday, 9 October 2025, to comment on the former SABC1 presenter's marriage

South Africans took to social media this week to congratulate Mawisa, who married her partner in Cape Town

Anele Mdoda reacts to Claire Mawisa's wedding pics.

Media personality Anele Mdoda commented on Claire Mawisa's wedding ceremony and photos on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Mdoda, who recently married her fiancé, Buzza James, in a traditional ceremony, congratulated Mawisa on social media.

The radio personality shared photos of Mawisa's wedding on her X account on Thursday, 9 October 2025, to celebrate her union.

"2025 is the year of the bride! Congrats @clairemawisa and hubby. God bless your union, and we wish you years and years of being bored on the couch looking for something both of you want to watch on the telly❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Andisavuyi 😍😍😍😍😍," wrote Mdoda.

Podcaster and singer Ntsiki Mazwai also reacted to Mawisa's wedding photos on X on Thursday, 9 October 2025, and said:

"My sister has always been a hippie 🥰🥰🥰❤️most gorgeous girl."

Social media responds to Mdoda's post

@IsrealNcub28969 responded:

"Tell us more secrets of going into marriage these days, we might be left behind."

@dashingBakho replied:

"I lost count of how many Drum and Bona centre folds of this beautiful lady I have owned. God bless her union."

@Mo3492720011337 wrote:

"Looking at her, you'd think she's a complicated soul. Khanthe (but) she is such a simple human."

@yol8763 said:

"They are so beautiful! I don’t know the gent, but they make so much sense."

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

"Congratulations to her, Claire!🥂🎉🎉🫶😍. Wow! Awesome stuff indeed! 👏👏👏👏."

@AngelaMakholwa responded:

"One of the most beautiful women in SA. Congrats @clairemawisa."

@MatisoSiba reacted:

"Perfect match. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

@Purgeletmebe reacted:

"Oh my Claire, way back then, it had never clicked to me that models in the magazines had names until one day, a homie pointing at a pic said, 'Oh Claire Mawisa' and I was like, what's a 'Claire Mawisa'🙈. Beautiful lady, even better in person.Congratulations to the couple."

@Cand_Ziziba wrote:

"I think Claire was the very first baddie on TV."

@Zickie_S2 said:

"Sana, (my dear) this year has been a good year for getting engaged and getting married. Claire Mawisa just dropped new wedding photos."

@Ayine_pula replied:

"I love that she waited oooh I love this. Claire was my crush too, and I wasn’t even lesbian.😂."

@ZYantolo7 wrote:

"They look beautiful. I hope this can work for both of them. Eish, marriage these days."

Anele Mdoda congratulates Claire Mawisa on her wedding.

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James celebrate their engagement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Anele Mdoda partied up a storm with her fiancé, Buzza James.

The pair celebrated their engagement after Anele's lobola ceremony in her home province in the Eastern Cape.

South Africans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to Mdoda and James since their engagement ceremony.

