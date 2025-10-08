Amapiano music producer Scotts Maphuma caused a buzz on social media this week when he reportedly received R50 000 from a fan

A video of a Sandton businessman gifting the musician money in the club caught the attention of South Africans online

Social media users took to the Instagram video to comment on the businessman tipping Maphuma

Sandton baller gives Scotts Maphuma R50 000 in the club. Images: Scotts_Maphuma

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma recently had social media buzzing when he reportedly received a massive tip at a Sandton club.

Maphuma, who was previously accused of generating an AI apology, was reportedly tipped R50 000 from a businessman in Sandton.

The music producer also recently made headlines when he received backlash on social media for not taking pictures with his fans.

Musician Scotts Maphuma trended on social media this week when a TikToker @Zindaba.Zale shared a video of him receiving a massive tip while DJing at a club.

"Someone tipped Scotts Maphuma R50 000 in the club," he captioned the video.

Briefly News reached out to Mr Maphuma for a comment on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba, shared on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, that the businessman, who tipped the musician R50 000, is @mayokabworld.

Sources alleged that the Sandton businessman spent over R100 000 at the club, and he plans to invite Scott to play at his penthouse, rumoured to be in the heart of Sandton.

Social media users respond to Scotts Maphuma's tip

Dyoli_heaven_sent replied:

"He’s only humble when he's given money🤣🤣🤣."

Mellymusicpr_sa said:

"This guy's DMs are flooded as we speak from the unemployment youth 😂😂😂."

Itsgemini_m commented:

"⚠️Never take cash o sa tsebeng e tswa kae, (if you don't know where it's from). Juju is real."

Nomsa_m_official reacted:

"Scott Maphuma, Mr Know his worth hleka makuphuma imali, (He only laughs when he sees money) 😂🙌.

Itsmiss_soyeza said:

"Where can I find this guy😩?"

Brooklyn_iman wrote:

"Mina, I'm very weary of accepting cash from people other than my immediate family. Destiny swap is real."

Lesegomotheo021 reacted:

"Who is this guy and what does he do?"

Ko_diniting.com_ said:

"This guy is a fake, as the saying goes, show me your friends and a friend of mine knows him. He can’t even help those around him, but he wants to do it for the media. This, for me, is fakeness overload. His 'girlfriend' should be an envy of Johannesburg if ever he was really monied. He just wants girls, this one."

Tebatso3996 wrote:

"Why is he giving it straight to Scott, not the girl? Scott, baleka uthwele, (bad luck). He will take your luck run."

_Thenji__ said:

"The question should be why he only wants Scott to touch or take the money first?👀?

Mzansi comments on Scotts Maphuma being tipped R50 000 at the club. Images: Scotts_Maphuma

