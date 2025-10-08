South African celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede has pulled yet another stunt out of his sleeve

The star recently left Mzansi stunned after his daring outfit at the Paris Fashion Week went viral on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their opinions on Gumede's Audacious outfit

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Phupho Gumede's daring Paris fashion Week outfit goes viral. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Haibo! Phupho Gumede has done it once again. The popular celebrity stylist left many netizens gobsmacked with his recent daring outfit at the Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star wearing one of his unique outfits, a denim two-piece, which exposes his behind on social media, and it also went viral.

However, this isn't the first time Ayanda Ncwane's younger brother made headlines because of his audacious fashion sense, as in September 2024, during the SA Cruz Fashion Week opening party in Sandton, he wore a chicken-inspired outfit that had many netizens laughing on social media for a week.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Phupho's daring outfit

Shortly after the picture of Phupho's daring outfit went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, while others poked fun at how Ngizwe Mchunu must be feeling after seeing Gumede's dress code. Here's what they had to say below:

@reaschwarz questioned:

"I'm all for innovation and expression but what is that? and why is it not moisturised?"

@salim_sgo said:

"This is the nonsense that makes Ngizwe angry."

@Oriana_RSA wrote:

"Y'all are deliberately getting Ngizwe Mchunu angry now."

@SwiftieLee1 asked:

"Haibo, what is this?"

@_mashesha commented:

"Whoever is close to Ngizwe Mchunu please hide this from him."

@Puppett_masteer mentioned:

"That’s why the rapture is delayed. Jesus is still gathering strength to deal with the madness we call normal."

@Proudly012 replied:

"Clearly he is inspired by that video of a white woman who was walking with such a revealing jean even though not exactly similar."

@2nd_of_HerName responded:

"I should really continue with my squats so my behind can be this much of an accessory."

Fans reacted to Phupho's Paris Fashion Week outfit. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Phupho Gumede?

Born and raised in Durban, Phupho relocated to Johannesburg during his first year at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree. He kept his move a secret from his family, viewing it as a risk worth taking.

He is a three-time Pan African Fashion Stylist of the Year, receiving this honour at the Africa Choice Awards in Nigeria. Remarkably, he styled 21 magazine covers before turning 21.

Sannah Mchunu stuns ahead of Mpumalanga TV launch

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sannah Mchunu recently stepped out for the Mpumalanga TV launch and was an absolute stunner! The Briefly News Awards winner was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous black number, and fans couldn't help but flood her comments section with compliments.

Ahead of the launch of Mpumalanga TV, our fave, Sannah Mchunu, decided to give fans a peep into how she stepped out.

Source: Briefly News