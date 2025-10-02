South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently showed off her new slimmer body

Controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star in a stunning swimsuit whilst on vacation on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but gush over how gorgeous Mdoda looked after her weight loss

Anele Mdoda showed off her slimmer body.

Source: Getty Images

One thing about Anele Mdoda is that she never shies away from sharing content from her vacations, and recently she had many netizens gushing over her new body.

On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the radio host on vacation in Kenya with her hubby, Bonelela James, showing off her slimmer body on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

In the viral picture that was posted, Mdoda was on a beach dressed in a stunning swimsuit that shaped her new and slim figure so perfectly, leaving many praising her.

See the picture below:

Fans gushed over Anele Mdoda's slim figure

Shortly after the picture of the media personality's new and slim body went viral on social media, many internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here are some of the comments below:

@coriekingsley complimented the star:

"She looks good. Those who are saying negative stuff, remember she's a mom and older. If she wasn't happy, she has the money to do BBLs and liposuction. Forgive her for the Kelly drama."

@darkhumor_____ said:

"She really worked for this body, hey, I'll give her that."

@uMaNyawo wrote:

"She looks so beautiful and yummy, usebenzile ugal, losing weight is no child's play."

@Sphume_Minnie commented:

"Muhle! But eyi, I wish she had never made that comment about Kelly with no make-up because girl…"

@Alicia_John786 responded:

"She looks good! It is only ugly hearts that see ugly things."

@athee_Athee replied:

"She looks beautiful. She worked hard to look this dope. Yekani u mona."

Fans were amazed by Anele Mdoda's new slimmer body.

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda showed off her dramatic weight loss

This isn't Mdoda's first time trending on social media regarding her weight loss and new stunning body, as in December 2024, the popular media personality became the talk of the town as she had many netizens on social media in awe of how gorgeous she looked after her weight loss.

Briefly News had previously reported that the controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of Anele showing off her dramatic weight loss as she attended the GQ Men of The Year 2024 Awards on his Twitter (X) page.

Social media users complimented how stunning Anele looked after her weight loss, and others shared how they couldn't get enough of how beautiful and slimmer she looked.

