SA Gushes Over Anele Mdoda’s New Slimmer Body: “She Looks So Beautiful and Yummy”
- South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently showed off her new slimmer body
- Controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star in a stunning swimsuit whilst on vacation on social media
- Many netizens couldn't help but gush over how gorgeous Mdoda looked after her weight loss
One thing about Anele Mdoda is that she never shies away from sharing content from her vacations, and recently she had many netizens gushing over her new body.
On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the radio host on vacation in Kenya with her hubby, Bonelela James, showing off her slimmer body on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
In the viral picture that was posted, Mdoda was on a beach dressed in a stunning swimsuit that shaped her new and slim figure so perfectly, leaving many praising her.
See the picture below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans gushed over Anele Mdoda's slim figure
Shortly after the picture of the media personality's new and slim body went viral on social media, many internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here are some of the comments below:
@coriekingsley complimented the star:
"She looks good. Those who are saying negative stuff, remember she's a mom and older. If she wasn't happy, she has the money to do BBLs and liposuction. Forgive her for the Kelly drama."
@darkhumor_____ said:
"She really worked for this body, hey, I'll give her that."
@uMaNyawo wrote:
"She looks so beautiful and yummy, usebenzile ugal, losing weight is no child's play."
@Sphume_Minnie commented:
"Muhle! But eyi, I wish she had never made that comment about Kelly with no make-up because girl…"
@Alicia_John786 responded:
"She looks good! It is only ugly hearts that see ugly things."
@athee_Athee replied:
"She looks beautiful. She worked hard to look this dope. Yekani u mona."
Anele Mdoda showed off her dramatic weight loss
This isn't Mdoda's first time trending on social media regarding her weight loss and new stunning body, as in December 2024, the popular media personality became the talk of the town as she had many netizens on social media in awe of how gorgeous she looked after her weight loss.
Briefly News had previously reported that the controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of Anele showing off her dramatic weight loss as she attended the GQ Men of The Year 2024 Awards on his Twitter (X) page.
Social media users complimented how stunning Anele looked after her weight loss, and others shared how they couldn't get enough of how beautiful and slimmer she looked.
Man fires shots at Anele Mdoda’s tweet
Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that netizens on social media don't play. Media personality Anele Mdoda previously got put in her place by a Twitter (X) user.
There's never a peaceful day on black Twitter. The South African, talented and award-winning radio presenter and TV producer, Anele Mdoda, made headlines again on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za