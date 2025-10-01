DJ Lamiez Holworthy Shows Off Her Sleek Dance Moves, SA Reacts: “Khuli Chana Won Here”
- South African DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy recently showed off her sleek dance moves
- The online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star dancing on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lamiez dancing while performing
Not only is she one of the greatest DJs in Mzansi, she's also a great dancer with nice, sleek moves. Lamiez Holworthy had many fans gushing over her latest dancing video on social media.
On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the star, who turned 33 in June this year, dancing while she was behind the decks at an unknown event. The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media.
This isn't the first time Holworthy has trended on social media for showing off her sleek dance moves, as in August 2024, a clip of her dancing on stage went viral and sparked a heated debate among netizens online.
See the recent video below:
Mzansi reacts to video of Lamiez dancing
Shortly after the video of the star dancing behind the decks went viral on social media, many internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Melusi_Mokone said:
"Khuli Chana won here."
@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:
"This is one masculine woman. Very little femininity."
@FonyokaPondoka commented:
"That's why I prefer dating professionals, I will never cope with having a wife who is in the entertainment industry. For snacking yes."
@cricketgreeni replied:
"She can't dance man please."
@dingiswayoo_ mentioned:
"Khuli won himself a trophy here no lies."
A look at other celebs who showed off their sleek dance moves
The Metro FM radio host isn't the only celebrity who has gone viral for showing off their dance moves on social media. Briefly News has previously reported on some famous stars who were caught dancing.
- In October 2024, Adulting stars: BU Mthembu, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Thabiso Isaac Rammusi, and Nhlanhla Kunene had a video of them dancing going viral on social media.
- In January 2025, Boom Shaka member and actress Thembi Seete also showed off her dance moves, and she posted a video of herself dancing on her Instagram page.
- In a fun moment captured by Siya's younger brother Liyema in April 2025, Rachel Kolisi was seen dancing during what seemed like a night out in Mauritius.
- In December 2024, a video of Thuli Phongolo hitting the dance floor during an event went viral on social media, which seemed to have left many netizens unimpressed.
Bontle Modiselle impresses with her Mkhukhu dance challenge
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle is definitely the queen of dance, no matter what you say. The star recently shared a clip of herself that set social media abuzz.
Without a doubt, Bontle Modiselle always gives in every dance challenge she has done. The girl who once made it to the Guinness World Records recently set the bar high for other dancers. The amapiano dancer and actress recently joined the list and jumped in on the Mkhukhu dance challenge.
