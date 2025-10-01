South African DJ and TV host Lamiez Holworthy recently showed off her sleek dance moves

The online news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star dancing on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lamiez dancing while performing

DJ Lamiez was spotted dancing on stage. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Not only is she one of the greatest DJs in Mzansi, she's also a great dancer with nice, sleek moves. Lamiez Holworthy had many fans gushing over her latest dancing video on social media.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the star, who turned 33 in June this year, dancing while she was behind the decks at an unknown event. The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media.

This isn't the first time Holworthy has trended on social media for showing off her sleek dance moves, as in August 2024, a clip of her dancing on stage went viral and sparked a heated debate among netizens online.

See the recent video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Lamiez dancing

Shortly after the video of the star dancing behind the decks went viral on social media, many internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Khuli Chana won here."

@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:

"This is one masculine woman. Very little femininity."

@FonyokaPondoka commented:

"That's why I prefer dating professionals, I will never cope with having a wife who is in the entertainment industry. For snacking yes."

@cricketgreeni replied:

"She can't dance man please."

@dingiswayoo_ mentioned:

"Khuli won himself a trophy here no lies."

Lamiez Holworthy showed off her dance moves. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

A look at other celebs who showed off their sleek dance moves

The Metro FM radio host isn't the only celebrity who has gone viral for showing off their dance moves on social media. Briefly News has previously reported on some famous stars who were caught dancing.

