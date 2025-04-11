Rachel Kolisi enjoyed a dream vacation in Mauritius with her two kids and Siya's two siblings

During the trip, Rachel Kolisi excitedly showed off some fun dance moves in a video shared by Siya's young brother Liyema

Rachel Kolisi summed up her family's vacation in Mauritius, revealing what she and her family members were up to during the trip

Rachel Kolisi danced during her family vacation in Mauritius. Image: Cindy Ord, Phil Noble-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi excitedly showed off some dance moves during her family’s dream vacation in Mauritius.

The businesswoman and philanthropist has candidly shared her healing journey since announcing the end of her marriage to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Her family trip to Mauritius seemed to be part of that journey, and she made the most of it.

Rachel Kolisi dances in Mauritius

Rachel soaked in the sun and took the sights on the island country with her children, Nicholas and Keziah, and Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a fun moment captured by Siya’s younger brother Liyema, Rachel Kolisi can be seen dancing during what seemed like a night out. While she isn’t necessarily a graceful dancer, Rachel Kolisi enthusiastically moved to the upbeat tempo of Soprano’s hit song Le Coach.

In the short video, Rachel Kolisi’s face lit up as she danced to the hit song. After a few moves, Rachel Kolisi flashed a smile, showing how much she’d enjoyed letting loose.

Watch Rachel Kolisi dancing in Mauritius.

Rachel Kolisi sums up Mauritius vacation

Apart from showing off her dance moves in Mauritius, Rachel Kolisi also did some reading as disclosed in an Instagram post summing up her vacation. She also mentioned how excited she was to speak French again, something she hasn’t done much of since relocating from France.

“We all had the most amazing week, I got to have some alone time - even finished a whole book,” she said.

Rachel Kolisi showed off her dance moves in Mauritius. Image: Edrea du Toit/Rapport/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi also gave her followers a glimpse of what the kids were up to during their brief stay at Club Med.

“Liyema and Liphelo had so many options! Nic forgot he was on a family holiday - he joined the “teens club” every day and made tons of new friends from all over the world! Kez joined the mini club most days and also made some amazing friends, and her days were filled with the most incredible activities,” she explained.

Rachel Kolisi ended her post by being grateful and reflecting on how fortunate she feels to be able to travel and explore the world with her loved ones.

Siya Kolisi bonds with his dad

Meanwhile, Siya Kolisi has been doing some healing of his own. Briefly News reported that the Springbok captain bonded with his father Fezakele, after years of being estranged.

Siya and Fezakele Kolisi enjoyed an all-boys weekend featuring Siya's son Nic after the Sharks game at Kings Park Stadium in March. The video of Siya Kolisi spending quality time with his father moved popular media personality Sol Phenduka and received a thumbs up from other South Africans.

Source: Briefly News