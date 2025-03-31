Popular media personality Sol Phenduka was moved by a video of Siya Kolisi spending quality time with his father

Siya Kolisi shared a video of him having a light-hearted moment with his father after a Sharks match in Durban

Mzansi loved the father-son moment with netizens flooding the comments with admiration and approval

Sol Phenduka was moved after Siya Kolisi shared a moment with his dad. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Renowned media personality Sol Phenduka gave South African rugby great Siya Kolisi his nod of approval after the latter shared a video of a special father-son moment following a Sharks match in Durban.

Sol Phenduka reacts to video of Siya Kolisi and his dad

Taking to his Instagram account, the Springbok captain shared a touching video of him spending time with his father Fezakele. After years of being estranged, Siya Kolisi and his father are spending quality time together at his Ballito home.

Siya and Fezakele Kolisi enjoyed an all-boys weekend featuring Siya's son Nic after the Sharks game at Kings Park Stadium. A heartwarming video of the multi-generational bonding was reshared on X by entertainment and news blog MDNNews. The post was captioned:

“Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hanging out and strengthening his bond with his father.”

In the video, Siya Kolisi remarks:

“My dad is living his best life”

He proceeds to record his father watching a video of Mary J Blige’s hit Be Without You. Siya shows where he inherited his sense of humour from as he shares a light-hearted moment with his dad before the short video comes to an end.

Watch the video below:

Kaya FM presenter Sol Phenduka approved of Siya Kolisi spending quality time with his father and son. Reacting to the video, Sol wrote:

“❤️ This is beautiful”

Fans react to Siya Kolisi's video

In the comments, netizens approved of Siya bonding with his father after all the years of being estranged. Here are some of the reactions:

@ICnyjja said:

“After all these years.”

@MasonDoLindor joked:

“🫶 Beautiful moments we like to see. Wu Marry J. lo 😂”

@Thabo05852519 said:

“As it should be with his father!”

@CastleLarger argued:

“When you get to be single you have more time to catch up with the people you were curving. Call it post nut clarity.”

Netizens agreed with Sol Phenduka's sentiments on Siya Kolisi's video. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic via Getty

