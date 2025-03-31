Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted a heartwarming photo with his father, Fezakele, after a recent Sharks game at Kings Park Stadium

The picture shows Fezakele proudly wearing Sharks merchandise to support his son despite the team's loss to Leinster

South Africans have celebrated the strengthening bond between father and son as they continue building meaningful family memories together

Siya Kolisi posted a picture of himself with his dad that went viral. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

South African rugby hero Siya Kolisi has delighted fans by sharing a special father-son moment following a Sharks match in Durban. After years of estrangement during Siya's childhood and early career, these moments of connection hold special significance. The Springbok captain took to his Instagram page @siyakolisi to post a touching photo with his father Fezakele, who attended the game at Kings Park Stadium wearing Sharks gear in support of his son.

In the heartwarming image, Siya stands with his arm around his father's shoulder, both men smiling broadly after what appears to be a meaningful day together despite the Sharks' defeat to Irish team Leinster. The rugby star captioned the post with a heart emoji and one word referring to his Xhosa clan name, highlighting the importance of family connection:

"Gqwashu."

Recent social media posts have shown the pair spending more quality time together, including an all-boys weekend featuring Siya's son Nic. This multi-generational bonding has included fun moments at the rugby star's Ballito home, with Siya playfully sharing clips of his father living his best life, and revealing where he inherited his sense of humour from.

View the Instagram post here.

Growing closer through sport

The rugby pitch has become a special place for Siya and his father to bond. Fezakele proudly supports his son by showing up in Sharks colours, proving that their time together means more than any match result.

Siya Kolisi's journey to becoming South Africa's first Black rugby captain and a two-time World Cup winner (2019 and 2023) is well-known. Born in 1991 in Zwide, a poor township near Port Elizabeth, he faced many challenges growing up. His rugby talent earned him a scholarship to Grey High School, opening doors to professional rugby with the Eastern Province Kings, Stormers, and eventually the national team.

As his career grew, Siya made an effort to rebuild family ties. He shared,

"This relationship matters deeply to me, and I'm thankful for the chance and courage to keep working on it."

The latest photo of him and his father, smiling and relaxed, shows just how far they’ve come.

Siya Kolisi shared a picture with his dad recently, spending time together after a recent Sharks game. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to the heartwarming moment

@ndyebo73 commented:

"Aah Siya ne ntwana yakho🫣🤭❤️Salute to the old man👏"

@simply_jaco declared:

"Legends 🔥🔥🇿🇦"

@legarndetammy affirmed:

"Father always be a father ❤️"

@simthash gushed:

"Msiyana and daddy❤️❤️😍Abakhaya bam🙌"

Other stories about Siya Kolisi

In one article, Briefly News reported about fans' mixed reactions when Siya Kolisi was seen dancing with female admirers in a viral clip.

reported about fans' mixed reactions when Siya Kolisi was seen dancing with female admirers in a viral clip. A tourist's confusion went viral when he posted a video asking South Africans to identify a man people were taking pictures with at a restaurant.

Briefly News also covered how Siya faced criticism after the Sharks' narrow defeat against Leinster.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News