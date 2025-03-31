A tourist was surprised to see people taking pics with a man at a restaurant he was visiting and asked South Africans who it was

The traveller has scores of clips showing his adventures throughout the world and some parts of Mzansi

People across the country answered the gent by telling him it was Siya Kolisi, but peeps did it in a hilarious way

A tourist wondered why people were taking pics with a man until Mzansi jokingly pointed out who Siya Kolisi truly was. Images: spencernish/ TikTok, siyakolisi

When South Africans see an opportunity for a joke, they will usually take it, and this instance is no different. A tourist filmed Siya Kolisi taking pictures with some fans and asked the rest of Mzansi who it was because of his popularity. South Africans answered, but not in the usual way you'd expect.

Insert rugby jokes here

TikTokker spencernish was the man who took the video of the Springbok captain. He was sitting in a restaurant when some young ladies approached him and asked for some pictures. He filmed them from behind and shared that he didn't know who it was, but the caption pointed to him finding out by saying:

"I found out he plays rugby."

See the video below:

A man of many travels

The TikTokker is not unfamiliar with boarding a plane to see the world. The well-travelled man has visited places such as Istanbul in Turkiye, Cape Town, and New York City. He loves posting about what he gets up to in each country, and when it's not about travel, the dude is sharing his thoughts on his life.

The tourist has travelled to major cities worldwide. Image: COROIMAGE

The man also shares his experiences and feelings of being part of the LGBTQ community. Furthermore, he loves being without a shirt. South Africans had a lot of fun in the comment section of his video.

Read the comments below:

MillicentTheLioness🇿🇦 said:

"I just came from a video where the person told you you made headlines in South Africa for not knowing who Siya Kolisi is 🤣🤣🤣 I had to come find the first video."

Ernst mentioned:

"Its Cyril RamaSpringbok."

Monell Praeg 🇿🇦 commented:

"He is a very famous South African rapper Lil kolisi Shakur 👏👏"

messiahette posted:

"This is Siya Kolisi, the Captain of the South African national Team, winner of two world cups."

Poncho Lesufi 🇿🇦 shared:

"Tell me your not South African Without telling me you are not South African."

Sue Africa said:

"South Africans, come here and give him wrong answers only. 😂"

DanTheMan mentioned:

"Probably the most famous person in South Africa. 😅 He’s our equivalent of LeBron (but better oc)."

Gwen🇿🇦 posted:

"He is the glue holding black and white South Africans to get along with each other."

