A man selling some scones in a cap and gown had South Africans grinning with glee at his "Graduation day"

The gent who actually wasn't getting any degree spoke about what the outfit meant in a profound way

People applauded his words, and the comment section was filled with praise about his thoughts and actions

A man selling scones shared some thoughtful words on his "Graduation day", making Mzansi proud. Images: bj_mononyane

Source: TikTok

A wise man received waves of respect from South Africans after he sold some scones on his "Graduation day". The gent offered up some profound words of wisdom and stated that he was graduating from the school of life with an LLB in success.

Always hustling

The TikTokker named bj_mononyane is the dude behind the deep words. A man walked up to him and asked what's going on, to which the TikTokker said that he was graduating from the university of life, where he learned some meaningful lessons that school couldn't teach him. He shared that success is not the destination but rather the journey.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man of many words

He added on by saying that success is something you couldn't do yesterday, but you can do today. He gave an example by saying that:

"If you couldn't buy yourself shoes this year, and then you bought them this year, you should definitely consider yourself successful."

He then shared all the other foods he was selling and told the man interviewing him where they could find him.

The man is consistent with selling scones and other goodies. Image: Andrew Hetherington

Source: Getty Images

Several videos show him consistently selling his product in the streets, often times within his quirky outfits. The man also shares his time with his daughter in a clip or two.

South Africans loved the kind words the gent had to share.

Read the comments below:

GH.OST 5372 said:

"I have respect for this guy."

Harley Davidson 357🔐 mentioned:

"✨🤗 What I like about him, is that he's selling with confidence may God bless him ✨"

user2061467114863 commented:

"Please Witbankers, let us put this on our status so people can call him and place orders. Please, let us gather Witbankers, I know we can do it."

Rafula posted:

"My brother it is a journey for real, keep hustling."

fats shared:

"That's my man. I studied with him at Township University and I obtained PhD in TLD (Township Learners Degree). My late mother was the vice chancellor of the university and a very considerate old lady."

Thoko mentioned:

"God bless you my brother, so proud of you 🙏🏻"

Nonhlanhla MaSompisy Mbele said:

"So much respect for you brother 👏"

kamza commented:

"May we support his business."

More inspirational stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a man officially became a firefighter at a ceremony that had South Africans and the internet smiling from ear to ear.

previously reported that a man officially became a firefighter at a ceremony that had South Africans and the internet smiling from ear to ear. A graduate was applauded for her achievement by some happy staff at a KFC, and Mzansi loved the energy.

A graduate received a massive show of support at the Auckland Park University of Johannesburg campus, to the surprise of Mzansi. People showed the gent some love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News