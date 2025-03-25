A graduate was applauded for her achievement by some happy staff at a KFC, and Mzansi loved the energy

Tertiary education opportunities are hard to come by for most people in South Africa, with only a small portion of the population completing studies

Folks across Mzansi congratulated the woman for her accomplishment and adored the spirit of the fast food employees

Folks across Mzansi gathered digitally to congratulate a woman who received a passionate applause from some friendly KFC staff. The clip shows the graduate dancing for the crowd of employees who were cheering her on and singing. The vibes were nothing but positive.

For the love of education

TikTokker precious_p_17 posted the clip with a caption that read:

"They made my day honestly speaking ❤️"

The congratulations didn't stop with the videos, as several people within the comments gave the lady props on her impressive achievement.

See the clip below:

Moving on up

Tertiary studies are so important for young South Africans. According to Department of Higher Education, only 7.3% of the South African populations between 25-64 years obtained a degree. Black South Africans and coloured people have the lowest degree graduation rates based on the same study.

Very few South Africans graduate with a degree. Image: Boy_Anupong

Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, the young lady has been able to reach a dream that many South Africans haven't been able to do so. The rest of the TikTokkers profile shows her living her life up. One mini vlog she shared with her followers showed how she studied at her desk and what she ate for that morning. Another vlog she shared showed what she got up to in July.

South Africans were happy for the lady's achievement and congratulated her passionately. Some stated they wish they could have seen her.

Read the comments below:

Rakgadi Nnana wa Aluta♍️💞 said:

"Congratulations are in order!💞"

Ntando M Makeleni mentioned:

"Congratulations hle wena I wish I was in Bloem 🤣🤣"

Ms Smith ❤️ commented:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations dear 🥺❤️"

Prudii Makhetha shared:

"Omg goose bumps 🥺🥺 Congratulations babes 🥳🤝🏾"

Karabo Maloka posted:

"This is so heartwarming, Congratulations 🥺❤"

thee_Ms etincelle💗🎀 said:

"Congratulations sis omdala 💗"

Keamogetswe Muller mentioned:

"🥰🥰 Congratulations."

jenkydporota commented:

"Congratulations."

