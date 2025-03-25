A group of young singers from Khayelitsha, known as Thanda Choir, captured hearts online with their emotional performance

The video shared on TikTok, showed the choir sitting at a spot that has the best views of Cape Town, calling ancestors for protection

The clip left viewers with chills, with many praising the spiritual depth of the song and the group's powerful vocals

Thanda Choir's lead singer showed off her talent in a beautiful song about ancestors. Thanda Choir

Source: Facebook

Music has a way of touching the soul, and a local choir is doing just that. Thanda Choir, a group of talented young singers from Khayelitsha, recently went viral for their breathtaking performance at Signal Hill.

The clip was shared under their TikTok handle @thanda.choir, receiving massive views, likes and comments as people praised the choir's emotional and spiritual rendition, saying it took them to a place they've never been to.

A spiritual performance at Signal Hill

The clip shows the choir sitting down and performing a song about seeking ancestral guidance through life's struggles. The lead singer, visibly emotional, calls on her ancestors by name, her voice carrying deep emotion.

The young men and women in the choir blend traditional African sounds with modern influences in harmony to create a powerful and moving moment. The breathtaking Cape Town scenery adds to the depth of the performance, making it even more special.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the talented choir

Mzansi was left speechless by the performance. Many viewers shared how the song gave them chills, saying they could feel its spiritual power even if they didn't understand the language. Some asked for translation of the song into English saying it took them to e spiritual place and hoping to hear similar music from the group again.

Others praised the lead singer, saying her ancestors were speaking through her, making the performance even more touching, and more wished them great success in the music industry, hoping they reached greater heights.

Young men and women from Khayelitsha showed off their talent while visiting the Signal Hill in Cape Town. Thanda. choir

User @Suz105 🇦🇺 added:

"Food for the soul, I have no idea what you are saying, but I feel it ❤️💕."

User @Atara~Tova said:

"I have head phones on listening to this. Hits different. Right into my soul. Love it. I don’t even listen to American music anymore."

User LesMaada shared:

"Gosh, Goosebumps everywhere, Xhosa songs hit differently. This is spiritual ndiyabulela (thank you) from a Tswana guy🥰."

User @theofficialdej added:

"Every time I see one of these videos. I hope this is the type of music heaven has and I want to know what they’re saying!"

User @Duma commented:

"Awaken African spirits awaken to the voices of your great-grandchildren."

User @american_dlite said:

"Beautiful... Stirs my soul❤️."

